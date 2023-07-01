Failing Fox News Calls Greta Thunberg a World Leader

There is no hope for Failing Fox News. Roger Ailes wouldn’t recognize the place if he returned from the grave. The network is now calling the self-described handicapped and mentally ill Greta Thunberg a “world leader.”

How do you trust any information from them when they call Greta “a world leader.”

The following is the beginning of the article. I’m not going into it because it’s all nonsense. Greta is a silly young woman with a high school degree who was used by the hard left to stir up chaos over climate change. No one could challenge her because you’d be insulting a child.

THE ARTICLE

Climate activist Greta Thunberg latest world leader to meet

with Ukrainian president

Greta Thunberg is part of a working group calling for Russia to pay eco reparations

Climate firebrand [firebrand?] Greta Thunberg became the latest of several prominent world figures to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week amid his nation’s ongoing war with Russia.

Thunberg traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, Thursday for the first meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.

~~~

The network is failing, and everything they do makes it worse. Megyn Kelly gives some insight into the situation.

Megyn Kelly: Fox News Firing Entire Remaining Tucker Staff Unprecedented pic.twitter.com/gXIFGsTcUn — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) June 28, 2023

