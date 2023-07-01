Planned Parenthood wants your children to have sex any time they want with whomever they want. A Planned Parenthood billboard claims, “Virginity is a social construct.” It was accompanied by a nonsensical statement using the buzzword “patriarchal.”

“The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone.”

This organization, which allegedly cuts out organs of born-alive children, wants your children to get sexually-transmitted diseases or maybe even get pregnant. The more pregnant children, the better for the nation’s abortionists. It’s big business, and they make a lot of money from it.

Virginity isn’t only a social construct. It’s about self-preservation, emotionally and physically. Risking diseases and losing one’s self-respect matter. You don’t cheapen sex if you have self-respect. The organization is creeping on religious people. Humanists or transhumanists have to eliminate God, and robbing youth of their innocence is one way to do it.

Just be a hedonist, kid, and when you get Chlamydia or pregnant, Planned Parenthood can help with the pregnancy. These people have no moral or ethical limits, and our tax dollars fund them.

DESPICABLE PEOPLE

Despicable. They are groomers: Once again Planned Parenthood is gaslighting the youth, this time into thinking virginity doesn’t exist, and that they should throw it away immediately. Why? Could it be because virgins aren’t paying customers to Planned Parenthood? Stop telling children they are sexual… https://t.co/nB11koCmlB — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 30, 2023 Planned Parenthood is and always has been a predatory corporation that profits from the deaths of human beings as “healthcare” and sexualizes children as “sex ed.” https://t.co/ZXDWYh8ScX — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 23, 2023

A social construct is a concept that exists not in objective reality but as a result of human interaction. It exists because humans agree that it exists.

The Left wants you to believe most things are social constructs from biology and gender to math to God. They’re shoving it down our throats and they’re winning.

