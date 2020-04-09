CDC’s New Guidance on Hydroxychloroquine & who can go to work

The CDC has passed new guidance. Maybe I’m having a brain freeze, but I don’t remember voting for Dr. Anthony Fauci or Dr. Robert Redfield or any of these people and it seems like they are going to determine the fate of 327 million people.

Hydroxychloroquine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has abruptly switched its guidance for use of a drug mentioned by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for COVID-19, dropping its reference to anecdotal dosages to say simply that there are no approved drugs for dealing with the disease.

The CDC’s online advice for hydroxychloroquine was updated on April 7, three days after Reuters reported that the CDC was offering what the news agency called “highly unusual guidance” for the drug’s use based on “unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.”

Updated, and shortened, the guidance says simply that “hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials” for use on coronavirus patients and “there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.”

Who Can Go to Work

According to the new guidance, some essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms can return to work.

Each worker would need to take his or her temperature twice a day for signs of a fever and wear a face mask at work and out in public to prevent the spread of the virus, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said at Wednesday’s White House coronavirus briefing.

Redfield said the guidance was an effort to “really begin to get these critical workers back into the workforce so that we won’t have worker shortage in these critical industries,” including first responders, health-care workers, food supply workers and more.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that if the social distancing strategies implemented through the end of April are successful in slowing the curve and spread of coronavirus, the government could start to peel back some of the restrictions in the weeks to come.

“If, in fact, we are successful, it makes sense to at least plan what re-entry into normality would look like,” Fauci told Fox News. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to do it right now, but it means we need to be prepared to ease into that.”

Even though “we’re starting to see some glimmers of hope,” the United States needs to “keep pushing on the mitigation strategies,” Fauci said, reiterating that tactics such as social distancing need to continue because “there is no doubt that that’s having a positive impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.”

OPINION

We need a much better plan to open the government.

This mitigation cannot continue beyond April. We won’t have an economy. Someone needs to put the CDCers, well-intentioned or not, in their place.

Fauci told reporters during a press briefing Sunday that between 25 and 50 percent of infected Americans are not exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

“That is an estimate. I don’t have any scientific data yet to say that,” he added.

He won’t take a chance on drugs that appear to benefit some patients but he’ll guess at who is infected with little to back it up?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he would like to wait to end the mitigation until there are zero deaths for a period of time and keeps talking about the ultimate, which is the vaccine. He means well but we can’t close down the government much longer, certainly not until we have a vaccine.

Dr. Fauci also quotes WHO and they are corrupt, he uses China’s numbers and they lie, and he follows the very inaccurate IMHE numbers. First, IMHE said over 2 million would die, then it was 200,000, then 80,000, and now it’s 60,000. Eventually, they will get it right.

Redfield doesn’t like Trump so who knows about him.

Dr. Birx Supports President on WHO

Dr. Deborah Birx has supported the President and the fact that the WHO did not report accurately, delaying response to the virus.

“The WHO can only react to the data it’s given, and when you go back and look at the timeline, it wasn’t until, I think, almost the middle of January that China reported that there was human-to-human transmission,” Birx said.

She said there was a need to “investigate reporting and how reports were received there,” which led to a delay in WHO’s warnings to the rest of the world.

Birx added that investigations can wait until after the outbreaks are mitigated, and that the knowledge gained will help the global community through future pandemics.

President Trump needs a second task force of realists. The doctors are probably just looking out for the health of Americans but people jumping out of windows when they can’t pay bills isn’t healthy either.