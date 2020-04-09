President plans to fire Obama’s embedded IGs

President Trump is going to fire seven Inspector Generals who were put in place by the former president. Trump will replace them with his own appointments.

During a briefing, President Trump confirmed he has “put in 7 names” for the possible replacements in the future.

Susan Crabtree tweeted about it:

Breaking: Trump is firing 7 IGs in one fail swoop, sources confirm to @RealClearNews. Most likely will be the IGs that were appointed by Pres. Obama or beforehand. He wants his own people in those positions now. Trump during his briefing said he has “put in 7 names” for IGs. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) April 7, 2020

Some of the Obama IG embeds are using their positions to attack President Trump or protect the former administration.

Last week, President Trump fired Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who mishandled the fraudulent Ukraine whistleblower complaint.

There is a new potential IG scandal brewing with the Treasury IG and the media is trying to get the details which Democrats will gladly leak selectively.

The Treasury IG just sent a report to House Dems on the handling of Trump tax returns. Deputy IG Richard Delmar sent it to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal upon his request. Neal asked for six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. After the Treasury and IRS rejected the request, Neal went to the IG. The IG’s findings might include the names of people involved in the handling of his request and related decisions, including the names of people involved who come from outside Treasury and the IRS.

Some of the IGs are not Trump’s friends and we doubt Delmar is.

Democrats are busy looking to grab power through the dissemination of the trillions of dollars in the rescue package.

President Trump is trying to block Democrats’ power grab and appointed Brian Miller to a newly-established position as an Inspector General to oversee and guarantee the billions in the coronavirus funding are spent appropriately.

Adam Schiff and Speaker Pelosi are forming committees to oversee the handling of the rescue funds they hope to control.

At the same time, Schiff and Pelosi are looking to a House committee to investigate President Trump’s response to Coronavirus.

Schiff wants a 9/11 panel after the virus fades.

The acting inspector general of Health and Human Services, Christi Grimm, lied about nationwide shortages of coronavirus testing earlier this month, Trump tweeted out in response, calling the statement “Another Fake Dossier!” She also leaked a questionable survey to the media and set the President up for a media attack.

President Trump is taking them on:

The media is gearing up to destroy President Trump over IG firings, claiming it is revenge. House committees are getting ready to investigate and look for the next impeachment opportunity.

Democrats hope that all the Hell they’ve wrought will tire voters and they will vote against President Trump just because they need the stress reduced.

It could work, but if it does Democrats will take our freedoms and our money.

In the meantime, President Trump should clear out the swamp.