Cheney Claims J6 Committee Has Evidence Trump Committed a Crime

It’s definitely clear that what President Trump was doing. What a number of people around him were doing. That they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway, ~ Liz Cheney to Jake Tapper

Rep. Cheney, who set herself up as the judge, jury, and executioner for the J6 Select Committee, claims they have enough to send criminal referrals to the DoJ on former President Trump and people around him. It reminds us of Adam Schiff saying he had proof Donald Trump definitely conspired with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

“It’s definitely clear that what President Trump was doing. What a number of people around him were doing. That they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway,” Cheney, the vice chair, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Host Jake Tapper had asked if they had enough evidence to make a criminal referral for the former president. Cheney added that the panel has not made a decision on moving forward with the referral, NBC News reports.

If she has anything that in any way resembles evidence, there is no way she would refrain from moving forward with a criminal referral.

THEY HAVE EVIDENCE BUT MIGHT NOT SEND A REFERRAL?

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the committee concluded that they have enough evidence to make a criminal referral but its leaders were split over whether to do so.

If they’re split, it’s because they know they don’t have evidence. This is just propaganda. You can’t believe anything Cheney says.

“I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election,” Cheney said. The committee has “got a tremendous amount of testimony and documents that I think very, very clearly demonstrate the extent of the planning and the organization and the objective.”

Cheney added, “The objective was absolutely to try to stop the kind of electoral votes, to try to interfere with that official proceeding. And it’s absolutely clear that they knew what they were doing was wrong.”

The truth is the establishment doesn’t want anyone to interfere when they cheat in the election.

She referenced the judge who said Donald Trump committed crimes.

THE CROOKED CLINTON JUDGE

The[far-left] federal Clinton judge she was referring to found that Trump likely “attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress” on the day of the attack, which would be a crime.

That was a complete joke. He was judging a civil case on subpoenas when he said there was a good chance Donald Trump committed two felonies. In actuality, Judge Carter committed a crime. He violated his oath in this situation and was not supposed to comment on an irrelevant case.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote of Trump and lawyer John Eastman’s plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence determine the results of the 2020 election. “Every American — and certainly the president of the United States — knows that in a democracy, leaders are elected, not installed. With a plan this ‘BOLD,’ President Trump knowingly tried to subvert this fundamental principle.”

