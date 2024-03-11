Cheney Orchestrated a Damaging Article Three Days Before J6

Cheney Orchestrated a J3 WaPo Article & the National Guard Were Held Back on J6

A new report claims that Liz Cheney “secretly orchestrated The Washington Post op-ed by all ten living former Defense Secretaries – including her father – warning against Trump’s efforts to politicize the military.” The Daily Mail summarized some key points, mainly that Liz Cheney orchestrated the powerful and damaging piece only three days before the riot on J6. [She later led the unAmerican J6 panel that served up Donald Trump and his allies to the DOJ.]

The Mail:

The report states that Liz Cheney organized the Opinion piece by former Defense Secretaries. [What else can we expect with an obedient, easily manipulated state media?]

The article contained a stark warning that “involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory.” The military includes the National Guard.

The piece ran in the Washington Post three days before the January 6 Capitol riot. Cheney was within days of losing her leadership post after she labeled Trump’s contesting the election as The Big Lie. She fed that to the Democrats.

The ten living Pentagon officials said the time for questioning election results “has passed,” and to involve the military would be unconstitutional.

The New Yorker recently reported about her role and quoted Eric Edelman, a friend of Cheney’s. “She was the one who generated it because she was so worried about what Trump might do,” Eric Edelman, a friend of Cheney’s and career diplomat who served as national security advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney, told the New Yorker. “It speaks to the degree that she was concerned about the threat to our democracy that Trump represented.”“It’s all got to do with fealty to Trump and the Big Lie and the fact that Liz is a living reproach to all these cowards,” added Edelman, the Mail wrote.

As The Daily Mail writes, Cheney masterminded the article authored by James Mattis, Mark Esper, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Robert Gates, William Cohen, Ashton Carter, William Perry, Leon Panetta, and Schuck Hagel. These are more mongering men. All have ties to the Cheneys. They are in the club, an elite club.

They were pushing for an end to any investigation of the election process, and during the riot, the National Guard was held back for hours.

The Mail presented it as a new exposé, but it’s not. Read further.

THIS EXPOSÉ WAS EXPOSED IN 2021, BUT NO ONE LISTENED

We wrote about this on May 13, 2021, and the point made goes further than the Mail article:

Eric Edelman, a friend of Liz Cheney’s, said Cheney herself secretly orchestrated an unprecedented op-ed in The Washington Post by all ten living former defense secretaries, including her father, warning against Trump’s efforts to politicize the military. The congresswoman not only recruited her father but personally asked others, including Trump’s first Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, to participate. … The Post op-ed appeared on Jan. 3, just three days before the insurrection at the Capitol. This is according to Susan Glasser at The New Yorker.

Cheney claimed to be afraid that Donald Trump wouldn’t leave office and would use the military. It was a Democrat talking point begun by Hillary Clinton. Cheney is sick.

The out-of-control nature of the January event, which Liz Cheney continually references as an ‘insurrection orchestrated by Donald Trump,’ was, in part, the indirect result of her machinations, conspiratorial thinking, and manipulations.

The swamp critter, Liz Cheney, bred in the swamp, grew up in the swamp, should never hold power again. She could have known what the FBI knew – some people were planning to riot.

The letter seemed to have a profound effect on the Pentagon and explains why they refused to send in the National Guard for hours. The acting defense secretary said so. Watch:

