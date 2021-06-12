Joe Manchin gives Dems a Hyde Amendment headache



















In addition to opposing S1 (HR1) and ending or changing the filibuster, Senator Joe Manchin will not support eliminating the Hyde Amendment. The Hyde Amendment prevents the federal government from using tax dollars to fund abortions.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Bloomberg Government’s Alex Ruoff that he will demand the Hyde Amendment stay in spending bills.

Why are Democrats demanding this anyway? More money for the baby chop shop, Planned Parenthood? Or do they just want to continue destroying religious beliefs and core moral beliefs so the State can reign supreme?

Manchin’s stance would likely block a spending bill in committee if it doesn’t include the ban on federal funds for abortion except in the case of rape, incest and to save the life of the woman. Senate Appropriations Committee is evenly divided between D’s and R’s. — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) June 10, 2021

Democrats’ plan to push a spending bill without Hyde was likely doomed because of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. But this is significant because Manchin is on the Appropriations Committee (and the HHS subcommittee) and could block it before it even gets to the floor. — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) June 10, 2021

Joe Biden, the worst Catholic of modern times, blames Republicans for his decision to eliminate the Hyde Amendment:

BREAKING: Democrat Joe Biden announces he can no longer support the Hyde Amendment after getting attacked by Democrats over the last 24 hours for supporting it He blames Republicans for his decision pic.twitter.com/vV1wTD3B3q — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 7, 2019

Related

















