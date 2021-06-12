Joe Manchin gives Dems a Hyde Amendment headache

In addition to opposing S1 (HR1) and ending or changing the filibuster, Senator Joe Manchin will not support eliminating the Hyde Amendment. The Hyde Amendment prevents the federal government from using tax dollars to fund abortions.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Bloomberg Government’s Alex Ruoff that he will demand the Hyde Amendment stay in spending bills.

Why are Democrats demanding this anyway? More money for the baby chop shop, Planned Parenthood? Or do they just want to continue destroying religious beliefs and core moral beliefs so the State can reign supreme?

Joe Biden, the worst Catholic of modern times, blames Republicans for his decision to eliminate the Hyde Amendment:


