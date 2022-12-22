Chip Roy Exposes Why GOP Works with Democrats, Not Conservatives

In a series of tweets, Rep. Chip Roy explains why the nearly $2 trillion omnibus makes Sen. Mitch McConnell “proud,” and why he chooses to work with Democrats over Conservatives.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been busy making deals with Democrats, ignoring the Conservatives in his party and the people. While millions flood the border and inflation soars, McConnell focuses on war. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas ® has organized thirty-one Congressmen in the House to stand up for Republican principles and explains why McConnel isn’t.

He has told the Senate that if they pass this Omnibus, they will block every piece of legislation that comes from the Senate.

WHY HE WILL FIGHT MCCONNELL

In two tweets, Rep. Roy explains his actions are not out of revenge.

…they change their vote on final passage, I don’t care & will oppose their bills/priorities – & not for revenge, but b/c it’s the only tool I have to pressure them to stop doing this to us. This vote is indefensible, & damaging to Texas. It takes away our leverage to…

…force Biden to secure the border & in fact specifically says new DHS money can only be used to process MORE people – which will lead to more fentanyl, violence, & death. For Texans, this alone is reason enough to oppose this terrible bill (cc: @JohnCornyn)…

REP. ROY EXPLAINS WHY MCCONNELL WORKS WITH DEMOCRATS,

NOT CONSERVATIVES

As we reported, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said during a press conference that the “number one priority” for Americans is providing aid to Ukraine in their fight against the Russians. Mr. McConnell (R-KY) is “proud” to have made deals with Democrats to produce the 4,155-page, $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Dan Bishop is reading in an incredibly short timeline. The bill takes away the House’s main leverage over Biden and his progressive Democrats; that is, it takes away the power of the purse for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The goal appears to be to neuter the House Republicans who take over on January 3. They claim Conservatives won’t govern, but What the McConnellites really mean is Conservatives won’t put the defense budget and Ukraine above all else. McConnell lost the Senate and now won’t let the winners – the House – lead because their priorities are not McConnell’s, who is focused elsewhere.

Rep. Roy addressed the issue of working with Democrats, ignoring Conservative Republicans, to give them an earth-shattering win in a series of tweets.

THE TWEETS AND THE WHY OF IT ALL

“21 Senators voted to proceed to the $1.7 trillion omnibus – & to spend billions we do not have, empower Biden bureaucrats with no fixes, & block us from securing the border for at least 9 mos,” Roy tweeted. “Some are friends, one my former boss.. but unless they change their vote on final passage, I don’t care & will oppose their bills/priorities – & not for revenge, but b/c it’s the only tool I have to pressure them to stop doing this to us,” he said.

“This vote is indefensible, & damaging to Texas. It takes away our leverage to force Biden to secure the border & in fact specifically says new DHS money can only be used to process MORE people – which will lead to more fentanyl, violence, & death,” Roy noted. The funding in bill gives billions to foreign nations for border security but disallows the use of some funds to secure the U.S. border.

Tucked into the $1.7T omnibus is a provision to ban CBP funding from being used to improve our border security. Meanwhile, it gives $410M towards border security for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia & Oman. A vote for this bill is a vote for America LAST. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) December 21, 2022

The Swampy Establishment

“For Texans, this alone is reason enough to oppose this terrible bill (cc: John Cornyn) but the Chamber has always carried the day on border & immigration for the GOP, hasn’t it?” Roy continued.

“And now we face a deadly crisis, and they STILL can’t act. They just say ‘well, it’s the best we’re going to do.’ What do they mean by that? Well, Leader McConnell told you it’s about getting $47BB more for Ukraine & 10% more ‘defense’ spending,” Roy explained. “You think it’s an accident that Zelensky is coming to Congress TODAY? Meanwhile, he & other Senate GOP claim it’s because House conservatives won’t ‘govern,'” he added.

“To be clear – what that really means is ‘defense spending – for us & Ukraine – trumps Americans’ concerns about mounting debt, out-of-control bureaucrats, and wide open borders,'” Roy noted.

“It means ‘we’re the adults in the room, so sit down while we continue the status quo & cut big $ deals with Democrats rather than even sit down with a new GOP majority & work it out among Republicans.'” But of course the swampy establishment Senate GOPers would rather talk with Democrats about passing the omnibus than talk to Republicans who are about to have a majority in the House about how to address Biden’s many crises.

War, Inflation, And Neutering the House

“The Senate GOP failed to get a majority in November with both pathetic messaging & some bad candidates, & now want to blame the new House GOP for being ‘unable to govern’ when they just don’t like the priorities we would debate & struggle with because they represent the tired old #SwampGOP,” Roy continued.

“They are who they are: war-first Republicans who give lip service to securing the border & stopping deficit spending during campaigns, yet are voting right now to support (fund) the opposite,” Roy said.

It Needn’t Be This Way

However, “it needn’t be this way,” Roy added. “The House GOP majority, if allowed, could set a new tone in which we rebuild our military, project strength, & help our allies – but not at the expense of fiscal strength & protecting our own freedom & sovereignty at home.”

And, as Rep. Bill Cline wrote on Twitter,” We STILL don’t know the true cost of the $1.7T omnibus. For all we know, the total price tag could exceed $2T. Democrats want a blank check to spend YOUR taxpayer dollars. That’s why every Republican should vote NO.

HERE ARE THE 21 GOP VOTING FOR THE MONSTROSITY

Blunt

Boozman

Capito

Collins

Cornyn

Cotton

Graham

Grassley

Hyde-Smith

McConnell

Moran

Murkowski

Portman

Romney

Rounds

Rubio

Shelby

Thune

Tuberville

Wicker

Young

INVASION ON THE BORDER

