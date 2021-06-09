Chuck Grassley asks DoJ why BLM-Antifa are treated differently from the 1-6 rioters



















Chuck Grassley sent a letter to the DoJ asking why there is a discrepancy in the application of the law for BLM and Antifa versus Capitol rioters. It made zero impression on Democrats. Pat Leahy wrote in response, “it is serious,” and he wants a commission to investigate. Meanwhile, several Democrat-run committees are investigating.

Grassley is a RINO and is probably just going through the motions but at least some Republican is saying something.

Chuck Grassley asked the DoJ to explain the discrepancy in the application of the law for BLM and Antifa versus Capitol rioters.

“The law must be applied equally without regard to party, power or privilege. When the Department of Justice treats similar criminal acts differently, such conduct erodes faith in our governmental institutions and the law.”

The far-left Democrats want Americans to believe a couple of hundred unarmed trespassers pose a threat to the Republic. It’s worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War according to them.

Think about it. That’s insane.

The radical Democrats want us to believe our government could be toppled by some rioters who were for the most part let into the Capitol by the police.

The only person killed was a Trump supporter and the killer was a Capitol police lieutenant who remains anonymous to this day—protected by Democrats.

THE GOVERNMENT WILL FALL OVER A HANDFUL OF DISCOMBOBULATED RIOTERS

Allegedly, a handful of rioters had walkie-talkies and earpieces to direct the movements through the Capitol and keep the police at bay.

The DOJ charging documents about the Capitol events tell us that there was no coordination except by a handful of the most incompetent insurrectionists in the world with Facebook accounts and smartphones they used for selfies.

Our government couldn’t handle a few nutty people.

No one believes this, including Democrats and our federal agents.

Democrats are peddling an absurd tale to shut down dissent as they throw the country into the far-left abyss.

Democrats are the insurrectionists.

DEMOCRATS DECLARED WAR

They have declared war on the right and this riot was the crisis they needed for their domestic war on terror.

Democrats have the power of Big Tech, the media, the entertainment industry, schools, and they can say anything they want without ever being held to account.

The Federal government is waging war against the Americans who aren’t falling in line.

The rioters are allegedly being tortured and beaten in prison under the tyrannical police state oppression the Biden administration has established.

The Weak Letter

