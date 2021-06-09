Biden creates $200K part-time jobs for illegal alien smugglers



















The Washington Times relates the story of a migrant smuggler who worked two days a week for ten months and made $200,000. She charged $1500 per person but gave discounts when the checkpoint was closed.

It’s a “boom year” for smugglers of illegal aliens.

“Demand is so strong that the prices are going up,” said Todd Bensman, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies who tracks smuggling tactics. “There’s huge, huge money being made right now.”

Talk to anyone familiar with the cartels, and they will inevitably start speaking in business terms. People are the product, and their families are the customers paying to smuggle them into the U.S.

According to The Times’ data, Mexicans paid an average of about $7,900 in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended cross-border traffic. The average payment this February rose to about $8,900. Central Americans’ average payment increased from about $9,400 last year to $11,000. Rates have held fairly steady in the months since.

Basically, thanks to people like Biden and the other Democrats, the smuggling business is creating jobs and American citizenship is for sale.

There isn’t much benefit to being a citizen. We don’t have borders and non-citizens get all our benefits at our expense.

2021 is turning into a boom year. Based on the number of migrants and the prices they are paying, smugglers are easily on track for their biggest profits in history. READ MORE: https://t.co/1BeOcwS8cY pic.twitter.com/p3hbzIAUS3 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 8, 2021

Related

















