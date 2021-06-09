Kamala pressed on the border crisis and storms out



















Kamala Harris’s big trip to Guatemala was a disaster. When a reporter asked her about the border crisis, she scowled and stormed out (at about 7:07).

She’s trying to say that she’s studying the causes of migration which is absurd. It’s obvious why. They don’t like where they live and they love all the freebies the Biden administration is offering.

They can come through an open border, get a free public education, food stamps, a housing allowance, college scholarships, free healthcare, employees will hire for cash, and there is no risk of deportation.

Harris said that the U.S. needs to give the Central American people hope and they need to know “help is on the way.” She sounds like a really patriotic and loyal Guatemalan.

Watch:

Tom Cotton says the root causes are in the White House:

Sen. Tom Cotton: The root causes of illegal immigration are in the White House! pic.twitter.com/wOn3gcL9LM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 9, 2021

