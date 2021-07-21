CNN founder and a lot of Dems love Fidel Castro — “helluva guy!”

















…if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world. ~ Daniel Webster

The founder of CNN was a Fidel Castro lover. What can you expect from someone married to communist Jane Fonda? He once said about Castro, “Fidel Castro is one helluva guy!”

Oh yeah, Ted, he’s great. A recently smuggled video shows some secret police Castro set upon his people going into a home of a possible protester and, with children in the home, they just started shooting.

This is Cuba today thanks to Fidel and Raoul Castro and their band of stormtrooper thugs.

Jack Posobiec resurrected this clip from an O’Reilly show:

Did You Know: The Founder of CNN was a devoted supporter of Fidel Castro pic.twitter.com/0TA1xhUHLR — Molecularly Impossible Poso 🦠 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2021

What is wrong with these people? They actually believe these lunatics and hate Americans.

We got some of these quotes from Townhall and they are remarkable in their absolute idiocy:

“Fidel Castro first and foremost is and always has been a committed egalitarian. He wanted a system that provided the basic needs to all Cuba, has superb systems of health care and universal education…We greeted each other as old friends,” once remarked former President of the United States and official “Elder Statesman” of the Democrat Party, Jimmy Carter.

“Fidel Castro is very shy and sensitive, I frankly like him and regard him as a friend,” remarked Democrat presidential candidate, Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, and “Conscience of the Democrat party” George McGovern.

“Viva Fidel! Viva Che!” shouted two-time candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination Jesse Jackson, bellowing while arm-in-arm with Fidel Castro himself in 1984.

“Countries like Cuba or Canada or Russia or a lot of places in this world spend half what we spend per capita and they got better health outcomes than we do,” claimed deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Rep. Keith Ellison.

“VIVA FIDEL!…FIDEL!-FIDEL!-FI-DEL!” shouted Democratic lawmakers Maxine Waters and Charles Rangel at Manhattan’s Riverside Church Sept. 1980.

“Fidel Castro is old-fashioned, courtly–even paternal, a thoroughly fascinating figure!” -NBC’s Andrea Mitchell

So, if you are wondering why we are in this terrible state in the United States, wonder no more.

Related















