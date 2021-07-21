Washington Post columnist says Sen Paul was right, Fauci is wrong

















We posted the key clips on this link. As a result of Dr. Fauci‘s attempts to obfuscate with semantic legerdemain, Senator Paul sent a criminal referral on Fauci to the DoJ for lying to Congress. He gave Fauci a chance to come clean and he refused.

The Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin wrote on Twitter that Rand Paul was right and Fauci was wrong. [He was more than wrong. He lied.]

“Hey guys,@RandPaul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn’t meet their ‘gain of function’ definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism,” Josh Rogin, a columnist for the Washington Post, said Tuesday.

Hey guys, @RandPaul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn’t meet their “gain of function” definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism. SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 20, 2021

Podcaster Stephen Miller replied, “Also Fauci hedges this at times by saying the grant money didn’t go to the lab. It just went to Ecohealth Alliance.”

Journalist Megyn Kelly responded, “Exactly right bc he knows the folks at home won’t understand his sleight of hand.”

The nuanced arguments make him look very dishonest.

Pradheep J. Shanker, a radiologist, agreed, tweeting, “I’m not sure why Fauci is doing this dance… Its pretty clear the Wuhan lab was doing gain of function research. Any nuanced argument has trying to make is just blowing up in his face.”

You might be interested in reading this detailed report from Conservative Global News about the origins of the virus and Fauci’s role in it.

Related















