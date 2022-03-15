Col. MacGregor Says the Ukraine War Is Essentially Over

Colonel MacGregor, a former top Pentagon advisor, said that the entire purpose of this Ukraine war is to depose Russian President Putin. MacGregor doesn’t see that ever happening.

He said the media is misreporting the Ukraine war, describing Ukrainian forces as winning when the opposite is true. The war is actually over, and Russia won.

Russians aren’t interested in territorial control, he said, just in defeating the forces. The only forces left are the Azov radicals who fight fanatically, according to the Colonel.

Ukrainian forces are completely surrounded and are incapable of anything more than pinprick attacks. Putin gave orders to the military to preserve civilians and infrastructure to the greatest degree possible.

According to a poll in Poland, 70% of Russians are behind Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

He said that Russians have lost 14,000 to Ukrainian fighters who have relentlessly attacked them since 2014. MacGregor said the biggest lie is Russia is trying to murder innocent civilians. They are not. Russians believe they are protecting themselves.

Fox War correspondent Steve Harrigan also said the war is over, although he says people are being slaughtered.

MacGregor talked about the issues that led to Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, one of which is the cancelation of the INF Treaty. It made Russians think they had to defend themselves.

We don’t know if Col. MacGregor is correct but he is a very common-sense-oriented individual who is well-informed on what is happening on the ground.

