New Drilling Permits Down 85% in Recent Months

Despite an oil crisis caused by Joe Biden and his comrades, new drilling permits plummeted 85%. The Left plans to destroy the fossil fuel industry during Biden’s term.

All the pressure on Biden has meant nothing. The opposite is true. The Biden administration has considerably slowed its approval of new oil and natural gas drilling leases on public lands.

Biden has attempted to convince the Saudis and the UAE to pump more oil and they won’t even take his calls. Venezuela and Iran will only do it for a high price.

The reasonable and logical thing to do would be to pump more oil.

In recent months, the number of approvals went from as many as 643 in April 2021 to as few as 95 in January of this year, according to Bureau of Land Management permit statistics reviewed by E&E News, The Washington Times reports.

At a presser last week, Psaki claimed the administration isn’t holding back drilling permits. Any “suggestion” that they aren’t is “inaccurate.”

