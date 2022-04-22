Dr. Fauci Says No Court Should Supersede the CDC

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical tyrant, echoed the words of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who recently said mandates regarding health must be up to public health officials, not the courts.

Psaki said the administration wants to preserve the CDC’s authority over Americans. That is what they are gunning for, anarchy and no Constitution. It’s been that way since day one. We were told to follow the science when they didn’t and don’t. Politics governs all of this.

The politicized bureaucracy of the CDC must supersede the courts and legal authority. As we’ve seen, their opinion supersedes the President. In other words, there is no elected body that can overrule Fauci. The Constitution can’t overrule Fauci.

No court should come in when it’s a public health issue, according to Fauci.

“…and for a court to come in and if you look at the rationale for that, it really is not particularly firm. And we are concerned about that, about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally public health issues.

The Left, of which Fauci is one, wants to take away our last port in the storm for justice. They want to obliterate justice – make way for equity.

Watch:

