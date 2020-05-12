Coming to America! Protesting Aussie mom’s child ripped from her arms

Is this the future of the United States? If we don’t agree with the State, they take our children?

On May 9, 2020, Saturday, at 3:50 p.m. in Sydney Australia, the police pulled off a child from his mother who was protesting against Covid-19 lockdown. The woman’s son was screaming, “Mummy is not going,’ he said. ‘Leave mummy alone.”

A cosmetic nurse, Renee Altakrity, 36, was arrested at a COVID-19 lockdown rally. She said her activist four-year-old son was protesting his right to SKATE when cops ripped him from her arms.

Police said the protesters weren’t social distancing.

Why did the police need to go this far for a rule that is a violation of peoples’ civil rights?

Look at all the cops it took to take this lady down:

IT COULD HAPPEN HERE

It could happen to us. Remember what the Ventura County officials said, they planned to track people down, isolate them, and perhaps remove people from the home. The health commissioner later backtracked but don’t be too quick to accept that.

Watch:

WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating pic.twitter.com/e5RC7dCO7o — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) May 6, 2020