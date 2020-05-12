Pelosi insists no re-opening, just trillion dollar redistribution of wealth packages

The ‘science’ telling us we have to track down people who have been in contact with people who have the virus amounts to a handful of doctors at the CDC and NIH. They are career bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci never had a practice and went right into government work. Fifty years of unionized employment, a steady salary, and always being told how great he is. We’re certain all of his evaluations were outstanding. But, what he isn’t, is reality-based.

When we do see a reasonable doctor in the field, he is banned from social media, like Dr. Erickson.

Speaker Pelosi wants to delay the opening of government, with little regard for the businesses going under. She insists on unnecessary testing and tracking people down before anything opens. It’s more of her political game-playing which she started on day one.

Watch:

What we must do – what science tells us we must do – is focus on expanding testing & contact tracing. That is the only way we can safely reopen our economy. #AMR #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/ijp4fAAcxM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 6, 2020

Pelosi came out today with an 1800-page $3 trillion, trillion-dollar with a ‘t’ ‘relief package, filled with socialist goodies. Part of her plan is to plug up holes in the budgets of blue state and local governments that were poorly managed.

The one thing she won’t do is include the two things Republicans wanted — tax cuts and liability protection.

Watch:

There are certain things that are urgent. Republicans’ hope for a capital gains tax cut for the wealthiest Americans – when nearly one-fifth of mothers with young children say their kids are not getting enough to eat – is not one of them. #FamiliesFirst @BloombergTV pic.twitter.com/PTs7ShlmvH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 7, 2020

We can’t open until we know all there is to know, according to Pelosi. A third of our small businesses have gone under and big corporations, that were struggling because of the Internet, are filing for bankruptcy protection. Middle-class Americans are on breadlines. She doesn’t care at all. Her solution is to redistribute all the wealth and get Americans to accept this as the ‘new normal.’

She wants communist Universal Basic Income and subsidized everything. Once these freebies are in place, we won’t be the USA any longer. We’ll just be another socialist nation heading for Venezuela.

Watch:

The sooner we identify the scale of the problem, the sooner we can open our economy. We must expand testing without delay. #FamiliesFirst @FCPwithGreta pic.twitter.com/VciVAsWjWt — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 10, 2020

She wants to keep spending, add welfare, and make sure every person who comes here illegally gets it so they vote Democrat.

Watch:

Republicans have stood in the way of expanding SNAP benefits in the last three coronavirus relief bills. As mothers report that 1 in 5 children do not have enough to eat, we must work together to expand our support for our most vulnerable. #FamiliesFirst @FCPwithGreta pic.twitter.com/zulFQ6doii — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 11, 2020

Pelosi is playing politics and could care less about Americans:

Speaker Pelosi and Democrats just spent WEEKS keeping the House in hiding while they drafted a partisan, multi-trillion-dollar bill behind closed doors. They know this bill will never become law or help anyone. The country is in crisis, and Democrats are playing politics. https://t.co/xsmjb33y4a — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 12, 2020