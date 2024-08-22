Harris Is a Smokin’ Hot Candidate Because of Her Many Failures

Kamala Harris appears to be winning over a large population of Americans, whereas she couldn’t get past 4% when she ran for president in 2020. The reason is her great many strengths, which you thought were complete failures. That’s right. She didn’t fail. She’s a great success.

If you thought she failed as border czar because ten or twenty million illegal aliens poured across our border unvetted, you are mistaken. It’s her greatest strength. Sen. Chris Murphy said, “She has been tough as nails when it comes to securing our border.”

It’s a mystery how millions got in when she repeatedly said the “border is secure.”

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: “Kamala Harris has been tough as nails when it comes to securing our border.” pic.twitter.com/LMcPfXymuE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 22, 2024

You thought she was an economic illiterate. However, she’s just “stepping out of the shadow” of Bidenomics. She’s stepping out of the shadows now and has her own plan, which she barely acknowledges. It is the same as the DNC platform, which is worse than Biden’s. Kamala is partly responsible for the nearly 1,000,000 jobs that never existed and that they lied about for the past year.

You imagined that Bidenomics failed.

Susan Rice recently spoke with Andrea Mitchell and said that it was always the Biden-Harris agenda.

“I think it’s very important to remember that this has been the Biden-Harris agenda. Kamala Harris has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration,” Rice said.

And just because Comma-la said she was with Joe Biden every step of the way and the last person in the room on Afghanistan doesn’t mean that she had anything to do with the failure in Afghanistan and all those unnecessary deaths.

Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?” Kamala: “Yes.” Bash: “And you feel comfortable?” Kamala: “I do.” We lost 13 American soldiers due to her ineptitude! pic.twitter.com/LgmaQz5ps6 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 14, 2024

She’s the AI person, even though we heard Barack Obama handled AI.

Most of all, her incredibly crazed laughing fits at every unfunny thing are only because she is so joyful. Tim Walz’s goofy laughter and dancing around on stage is because of his joy. This is the politics of joy, which is very similar to the politics of joy that Mao Zedong led during his revolution.

It seems to be working, especially with the help of the media, who apparently want us to be communists. Some Republicans appear to have given up or agree with them. We’re on our own here in the middle class. We better stick together and all get out and vote this November for Trump. It’s our only shot at defeating these sociopaths.

We watched Democrat after Democrat lie during the DNC convention and receive wild applause from our fellow Americans. For example, Biden began and ended his administration with the Charlottesville lie that everyone knows is a lie.

Biden boasted, saying COVID no longer controls our lives. He thinks it is his accomplishment. In fact, it doesn’t control anyone’s life anymore.

Biden spent millions connecting homes to the Internet but didn’t get even one done. He has billions to build charging stations and only built 8.

Oh, and he cured all cancer once.

Murders under this administration have increased by 30% under him.

Democrats back the violent communist anarchists of Black Lives Matter and Antifa and jail grandmas who walked into their capital on J6. That should tell most people something about Democrats.

Tim Walz – guilty of stolen valor – doubled down and pretended his military experience was his greatest strength.

The Obamas ranted and raged about Donald Trump and whined about income inequality despite their four mansions and the tens of millions of dollars they earned after Barack became a public servant.

We posted about Kamala Harris’s and Doug Emhoff’s history with communism so, we won’t bother with that again. However, when Harris wasn’t locking up pot-smoking black men, she was telling the voters to vote for propositions 47 and 57, which reduced felonies to misdemeanors and allowed officials to release violent criminals onto the streets.

Democrats are counting on keeping this up until November without Kamala Harris ever answering a serious question.

The Media Research Center just reported that their poll showed the majority of Democrats and Independents have little if any, knowledge of Harris’s very far-left views.

While not answering questions about how she plans to run the country, both she and her running mate are good at jumping around the stage and giggling because they’re so joyful.

We’re in the hands of sociopaths, and half of America believes the lies and propaganda.