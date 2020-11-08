George Bush says President Trump has the ‘right’ to pursue election issues

Former President George W. Bush, a Never Trumper, said that former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 election but added that President Trump has the “right” to pursue issues in the election process.

The election has not been certified so shut the hell up George. He didn’t win yet.

“I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency,” Bush said. “Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign,” Bush added. “He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

Well, that was nice.

And, yes, he can pursue legal challenges, he said.

“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted,” Bush said. “President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

It’s a Republic, George, not a democracy.

“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all. We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future,” he added. “There is no nation that will not yield to the gathered will of the free people. Laura and I pray for our leaders and their families. We ask for God’s continued blessings on our country. And we urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well as they prepare to take up their important duties.”

Big of him to say since he did it once.

Shut up and go away, George. You wouldn’t interfere when Obama was planting the seeds of socialism, but you didn’t mind interfering when Donald won.

I’m sick of George.

NEW: President George W. Bush on the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/GXp3iimEa9 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 8, 2020