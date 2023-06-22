Congress Vote to Censure Schiff As Dems Surround Him Chanting

Congress has officially censured Adam Schiff. Only 25 Representatives have been censured in U.S. history. He will now have to stand in front of Congress while Speaker McCarthy scolds him for his role in aiding and abetting illegal spying on President Trump.

The vote was 212-208. Four Republicans voted present, and six didn’t vote at all. He will be censured and referred to the Committee of Ethics for a full investigation into politically weaponizing his position against President Trump.

This is the result of a push by Freshman Rep. Anna Paulina after Republicans failed to censure him last week.

CENSURE FOR MISLEADING THE AMERICAN PUBLIC

Luna’s resolution censures Schiff “for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives,” and it directs the Ethics Committee to investigate the congressman’s “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

The four-page measure accuses Schiff of spreading false claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, abusing the trust afforded to him as chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee when airing the Trump-Russia allegations, and behaving “dishonestly and dishonorably” when discussing events related to Trump’s first impeachment.

Schiff, a psycho politician, said he’d wear it like a badge of honor. He has no shame.

“Today, I wear this partisan vote as a badge of honor,” Schiff said Wednesday. “Knowing that I have lived my oath. Knowing that I have done my duty to hold a dangerous and out-of-control president accountable. And knowing that I would do so again — in a heartbeat — if the circumstances should ever require it.”

That doesn’t address the lying about the fake Russiagate probe. He repeatedly said he saw the evidence but never produced it because, as we now know, there was none.

As the vote came in, Democrats surrounded the now-Senate candidate, chanting, “Adam, Adam,” repeatedly. They sounded like grammar school children.

Schiff is a pathological liar.

Watch the chanting:

🚨 The House has censured pathological liar, Russia Hoaxer & all-around POS Adam Schiff. Next up: an ethics investigation. This had better be a real investigation. No “accountability Kabuki theater”. ACTUAL consequences for his destructive lies. pic.twitter.com/wRWcC92peZ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 21, 2023

