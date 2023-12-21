MSNBC Is Very Worried About the Safety of CO Judges

The hosts and commentators of the same network that didn’t give a hoot about the non-stop threats made against conservative justices are very worried about the safety of the hardcore partisan judges of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Allegedly, the Colorado judges, who just made a political ruling that “sets the country on a dangerous path,” to quote Professor Turley, are getting death threats. I don’t believe it, but say it’s true, why do they only care about them?

A leftist went to Judge Kavanaugh’s house with weapons, zip ties, and other threatening paraphernalia to kill him, as the lunatic admitted. The radical mobs of Antifa and Black Lives Matter went to Justices’ homes, marched, screamed their chants into megaphones, and played bongo drums until late at night, terrorizing the neighborhood and the judges. The leftists did not care one iota.

Instead, they blasted the Justices for their views on abortion, insisting they were “peaceful protests” and they were “good.”

CNN chief legal analyst and Zoom onanist Jeffrey Toobin expressed his concerns for the welfare of the judges in Colorado.

Leftist activist Hayes responded: The final thing I’ll say, and ask you, Jeff, is: there’s also that threat of violence towards the judges, the justices on the state supreme court, and the SCOTUS justices. Like, they signed that majority opinion per curiam anonymously, honestly essentially. You can look up their names. But that’s a real concern as well.

Did you hear one word from these clowns when Schumer tried to wage an insurrection against conservative Justices?

After that, the loons protested at Justices’s homes.

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

