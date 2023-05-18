Cori Bush Says US Has a Moral and Legal Obligation to Pay Reparations

Far-far-left squad member Cori Bush, who says the darnedest things, thinks the US has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for enslaving Africans [from 1783 to 1865]. She has never said a word about the enslavement of people coming over the border so they can be trafficked.
Cori wants people who never enslaved anyone to fork over their hard-earned cash to those who were never enslaved. She decided it was legal and moral without any evidence whatsoever that it was the case.
All the welfare, affirmative action, and loss of lives in the Civil War mean nothing. White people must pay forever by redistributing their wealth. Will we get reparations for any wrongs committed by black people?
The idea originated in Africa from the Pan-African communists.
Squad member Cori Bush:
“The United States has a moral & legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans.” pic.twitter.com/5d4U6ZnlYC
CORI DISLIKES WHITE PEOPLE
Bush, a Black Lives Matter representative in Congress, tried her best to get the police defunded even as she spent $54,000 on personal security. Everything for her is always about hating white people.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) went wildly racist in January to express anger at Byron Donalds’ nomination for Speaker.
She tweeted that Donalds, an African American, is a “prop” who perpetuates “white supremacy.”
“FWIW [For What It’s Worth], @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker,” she insisted. “He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”
“His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” she spewed.
Now she wants our money too.
Bush: “The United States has a moral & legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans.”
Actual “slave trade” existed in the “United States” for 32 years … from the year we became a nation, in 1776, until 1808, when it was abolished by the United States Congress. PRIOR to that, there WAS NO “United States,” so what is she talking about? There were only, primarily, British Colonies. BRITISH. The Atlantic slave trade to the “New World” got its start in the 1500s with Spain and Portugal, their having established colonies in the western hemisphere, primarily in the Caribbean.
Then in the 1600s the Dutch, English, and French got into the act when they, too, began establishing colonies on this continent. It was then THEIR merchantmen that purchased slaves from the the BLACK TRADERS OF BLACK SLAVES IN AFRICA.
To read more of what actually went on, from a historical (vs HYSTERICAL) perspective, go here. It’s not long: https://www.britannica.com/summary/Transatlantic-Slave-Trade-Timeline
As for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of WHITE UNITED STATES soldiers during the Civil War? Bah. That’s nothing to the Cori Bush crowd. Not until every white human being in this country is DEAD will they be happy. Well. Maybe …
Every word of hers is fabricated filth. But so it goes. Disingenuousness is the whip the Leftist totalitarians use to drive their insatiable lust for power and wealth, the added objective being to obliterate the American middle class. Our independence is a threat to them, and it MUST be overthrown. That’s all there is to this.
I need some reparations for being white.
Cori Bush has taken Stupidity to a new Level.
