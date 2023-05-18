Cori Bush Says US Has a Moral and Legal Obligation to Pay Reparations

Far-far-left squad member Cori Bush, who says the darnedest things, thinks the US has a moral and legal obligation to provide reparations for enslaving Africans [from 1783 to 1865]. She has never said a word about the enslavement of people coming over the border so they can be trafficked.

Cori wants people who never enslaved anyone to fork over their hard-earned cash to those who were never enslaved. She decided it was legal and moral without any evidence whatsoever that it was the case.

All the welfare, affirmative action, and loss of lives in the Civil War mean nothing. White people must pay forever by redistributing their wealth. Will we get reparations for any wrongs committed by black people?

The idea originated in Africa from the Pan-African communists.

Squad member Cori Bush: “The United States has a moral & legal obligation to provide reparations for the enslavement of Africans.” pic.twitter.com/5d4U6ZnlYC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 18, 2023

CORI DISLIKES WHITE PEOPLE

Bush, a Black Lives Matter representative in Congress, tried her best to get the police defunded even as she spent $54,000 on personal security. Everything for her is always about hating white people.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) went wildly racist in January to express anger at Byron Donalds’ nomination for Speaker. She tweeted that Donalds, an African American, is a “prop” who perpetuates “white supremacy.”

“FWIW [For What It’s Worth], @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker,” she insisted. “He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

“His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” she spewed. Now she wants our money too.

