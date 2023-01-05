Democrat Cori Bush Goes ‘Wildly Racist’ on Twitter

Cori Bush calls Rep. Byron Donalds a ‘prop’ who perpetuates ‘white supremacy’ despite being black >><> This woman’s statements are an embarrassment to civility and to just plain being a good person. Sickening. And not the first time. ~ Bo Snerdley

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) nominated Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for Speaker. It won a standing ovation from both sides of the chamber after Roy noted that having two black candidates for House Speaker — the other being Democratic Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — was a historic moment for the United States. Cori Bush attempted to ruin it.

Roy’s comment and nomination were brilliant and uniting. Donalds is a very easy person to support and like.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) went wildly racist on Wednesday to express her anger. She tweeted that Donalds, who is an African American like her, is nothing but a “prop” who perpetuates “white supremacy.”

“FWIW [For What It’s Worth], @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker,” she stated. “He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

“His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” she spewed.

Ms. Bush must have a miserable life with all the hate she carries on a daily basis for white people and people who disagree with her.

Did Pelosi ask you to tweet this? This is wildly racist. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) January 4, 2023

Cori hates the police and has pushed the defund the police movement. She tried to blame Ferguson on white supremacists despite all the videos that proved otherwise. Bush spent $70,000 on private security in one year alone.

Bush is a complete fraud and can’t hold a candle to Byron Donalds or even Hakeem Jeffries, for that matter. And she will never be Speaker.

