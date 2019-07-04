Cory Booker Campaigns in Mexico, Brings People in Illegally

By
S.Noble
-
0

Booker traveled to Ciudad Juarez where Beto campaigned for the presidency last week. He did more than campaign with the likely fake asylum seekers. He escorted five of them into the United States in possible violation of federal immigration laws.

Booker said he thinks their asylum claims are legitimate over sexual violence or something. His national press secretary publicized it, claiming the President’s policies are “disastrous.”

What is disastrous is the fact that real asylum seekers, which these women could be, are being in lost in the massive numbers pouring across the border — over 100,000 each month.

The truth is the President can’t protect our borders thanks to these Democrats. They are all for open borders. This really needs to stop.

Here he is speaking Spanish:

