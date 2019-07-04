Cory Booker Campaigns in Mexico, Brings People in Illegally

Booker traveled to Ciudad Juarez where Beto campaigned for the presidency last week. He did more than campaign with the likely fake asylum seekers. He escorted five of them into the United States in possible violation of federal immigration laws.

Today I crossed the US-Mexico border in El Paso with @fams2gether and @LasAmericasIAC to help five women present themselves for asylum. These are my observations. Please don’t look away. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 3, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: @SenBooker escorts victims of abuse seeking asylum across the Santa Fe bridge from Juárez, Mexico to El Paso, TX. The asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico under the MPP program. They have asked for their identities to be protected. @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/FKXcIZAmHC — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 3, 2019

Booker said he thinks their asylum claims are legitimate over sexual violence or something. His national press secretary publicized it, claiming the President’s policies are “disastrous.”

What is disastrous is the fact that real asylum seekers, which these women could be, are being in lost in the massive numbers pouring across the border — over 100,000 each month.

Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump’s cruel immigration policy. — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) July 3, 2019

The truth is the President can’t protect our borders thanks to these Democrats. They are all for open borders. This really needs to stop.

