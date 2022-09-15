Newsom Wants Gov’s Abbott & De Santis Up for Kidnapping

Governor Gavin Newsom, who wants to be president, thinks it’s cruel for Governors Abbott and De Santis to send willing illegal immigrants to blue cities and a progressive playground. He is so convinced that it’s cruel that he wants the DOJ to investigate them and look into kidnapping charges.

Governors Abbott and De Santis only sent willing immigrants and had them sign waivers.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal aliens pour into Texas, Florida, and Arizona every week. The migrants risk their lives to come at the invitation of Democrats in the administration. That’s not cruel? We are facing the worst drug – fentanyl – crisis in our history thanks to the open borders that allow transnational criminals to pour into the country. Sex traffickers, and child sex traffickers, are pouring into the country.

Democrats in power are unhinged NIMBYS. They like open borders as long as the immigrants don’t end up in their backyard and have to fund them.

Watching Democrats expose themselves is awesome.

What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

