COV must be over, mobs are gathering, Jews can’t though

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a communist, won’t let the Jews celebrate their holiday, says nothing about Muslims gathering, and they do. He has no problem with the Biden Bros gathering and not social distancing. They apparently aren’t super spreaders!

Communism is for the elites and no one else. It makes everyone equally poor and treated unjustly except for the elites who think they are superior. Warning, once they have power, they never give up the reins of power. There is no turning back once you go down this path.

But, but, he broke it up for these lovely people. COVID must be over:

Hideous Schumer is leading the mob:

