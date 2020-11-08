Halting ballot counting is under scrutiny

During the interview today with Sidney Powell on Sunday Morning Futures, Sidney Powell told Maria Bartiromo that she thought the reason the counting stopped was so they could collect legal or illegal ballots to make up the deficit Biden was facing. We don’t know if Ms. Powell was making an assumption or has evidence. She didn’t present any evidence.

Just yesterday, we summarized an interview at Crossroads with a director of a Brazilian news service who said many issues about the US election mirrored corrupt elections in Latin America. One of those issues was the halt to counting. He said they do that in Latin American countries to give themselves time to cheat. But, he knew little of the circumstances in the US election.

CAN’T FIND EVIDENCE

There is no recorded evidence that this was the problem in this election, at least none that we could find. Perhaps others can research this and come up with accurate answers. However, there was time available that could have been misused, and we haven’t had an investigation yet.

But the fact that it took days to count is sketchy.

Mail-in voting was unnecessary and leaves the election in doubt just by the nature of the possible fraud mailed votes allow. There’s no chain of custody in some cases or voter ID.

Philadelphia stopped counting briefly on the 5th. They say it was because of the dueling lawsuits but they resumed counting quickly.

Allegheny, Pennsylvania, the second-most populous county in the state, ceased ballot counting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 and was said to resume at 10 a.m. the next morning, according to The Hill.

“It allowed time for everyone to get a little rest before reconvening,” Amie Downs, a spokesperson for the county, told the DCNF. “The staff doing the scanning were not on separate shifts. The same group was running the process the entire time. The process was not going to be finished in a few hours.”

Fulton County, Georgia, halted ballot-counting on Nov. 3 after a pipe burst in a major polling center around 6:00 a.m., according to the North Fulton Neighbor. The pipe was repaired and counting resumed hours later, but it has still not been revealed why county authorities made the call to stop counts since the polling center was operational following the incident, the local outlet reported.

Alleghany took off on Thursday to get rest.

People taking off from counting has never happened before in the United States.