Dr. Fauci Seemed to Tell WEF That We’ll Never Go Back to Normal

“Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve,” Dr. Fauci had once said.

Speaking online at the World Economic Forum with keynote CCP Xi and fascist Klaus Schwab, Fauci was asked if the virus that causes COVID-19 would finally become endemic in 2022. He responded by saying it’s too early to tell and that the world still appears to be in phase one of a five-phase pandemic, The New York Times reported.

WE’RE ONLY IN PHASE I

“Dr. Fauci also said that the world is still in the first of what he considered to be the five phases of the pandemic. The first is the ‘truly pandemic’ phase, ‘where the whole world is really very negatively impacted,’ followed by deceleration, control, elimination and eradication,” The Times reported.

He should know since he probably helped create it. As you can see from the phases he invented, he plans to keep this going ad infinitum.

If eradication is the goal, we’ll probably never go back to normal. We haven’t even begun with diseases that have high death rates.

Fauci told the World Economic Forum that “herd immunity” (and current vaccines) are not viable long-term options for controlling SARSCOV2; he says we need a “broader” SARSCOV2 vaccine. That’s the game plan. He will never let you go.

Fauci added that the only infectious human disease to ever be eradicated was smallpox but said, “That’s not going to happen with this virus.”

Fauci added that “it is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for, because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging.”

“I would hope that that’s the case,” Fauci said, “but that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response.”

Keep in mind that the WEF is the leader of The Great Reset to remake the Western World into a globalist concentration camp. Fauci is part of all that.

You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy….the Great Reset pic.twitter.com/iVSMkJyOIu — Freddy (@faguani) January 17, 2022

