Criminal Referral Sent to the AG for an Investigation of Nellie Ohr

On Wednesday House Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows submitted a criminal referral to Attorney General Bill Barr asking that Nellie Ohr, the wife of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, be investigated for allegedly lying to Congress regarding her work for Fusion GPS.

Republicans are eyeing one or two others.

The referral of Mrs. Ohr is based on email exchanges between her and her husband Bruce Ohr obtained via FOIA by Judicial Watch.

The emails appear to show Nellie transmitting politicized “intelligence” to her husband.

#NEW on @OANN: Rep. Mark Meadows has filed a criminal referral to the Department of Justice for Nellie Ohr–the wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr and employee of the company that funded the anti-Trump dossier–for false statements made to congress. pic.twitter.com/TKc2EapUjz — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 2, 2019

NELLIE OHR APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN FULLY INVOLVED

Bruce is a demoted DOJ official who worked on the Trump collusion fraud while his wife Nellie was working for the sketchy firm Fusion GPS to gather dirt on the Trumps. Concurrently, Fusion GPS worked with the Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee in 2016 to dig up dirt on then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

There were a lot of emails that provided negative information on the President.

Emails show her sharing “intelligence affecting Russian figures she told Congress she had tried to connect to Trump or Manafort,” “research on an oligarch named Rinat Akhmetov, a Ukrainian that Nellie Ohr told Congress she was researching for Fusion for possible ties to Trump.”

There was also “open-source information, such as news articles and academic research, that would later surface as evidence of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia,” according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

The emails showed she was not only aware, but very involved, contrary to what she said under oath.

As noted by investigative reporter John Solomon in a report for The Hill, this content was “overtly political” and suggests that she’d been aware of and essentially trying to assist the DOJ in its own investigation of Trump.

Yet, when she testified to Congress last year, she said she was unaware of the DOJ’s work and denied helping the agency.

“However, documents reviewed by our committees raise concerns Ms. Ohr not only had knowledge of an ongoing DOJ investigation but that she shared information and research on Russian organized crime to assist DOJ, in direct contradiction with her testimony,” Meadows noted in his referral to Barr.

Nellie was also in contact with her husband’s peers at the DOJ, reasons unknown.

THE COMMITTEES NOW HAVE 339 PAGES OF EMAILS THAT DON’T MAKE HER LOOK HONEST

2/ @Jim_Jordan tells me today that based on this information he believes @MarkMeadows “is working to finalize” a criminal referral of Nellie Ohr. “We’ll see if that happens.” https://t.co/XRFfLX8AH1 pic.twitter.com/gDKCnh0bkw — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 1, 2019

It was almost as if she had her own desk at the DOJ, as noted by Judicial Watch Founder Tom Fitton.

Nellie Ohr may as well have had a desk in DOJ…. https://t.co/Yex04qduRe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 20, 2019

Meadows found other concerning information and said that in combination with other information they had, it appears Mrs. Ohr misled the committees when she testified. Nellie said she had no knowledge of what was going on in the ongoing DOJ investigation and that she had not shared her research outside of Fusion GPS, her husband, and Christopher Steele.

See his referral letter below.

IT MAY LEAD TO THE ORIGINS OF THE PROBE

According to Solomon, Meadows and his peers believe that Nellie’s emails may be relevant to determining why the Mueller probe began in the first place.

“Whatever transpires, it is clear Nellie Ohr was no ordinary spouse during the 2016 election. She was a robust source of Russia information for her husband and his colleagues inside the DOJ, at the same time her employer was trying to smear Trump. And that should concern us all,” Solomon concluded.

Nellie also has an interesting background as a Stalin apologist.

THE REFERRAL LETTER