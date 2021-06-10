Psychoanalyst: ‘Whiteness’ is ‘malignant, parasitic, incurable’ and terroristic



















Another crazy, racist psychoanalyst claims in a research article in a medical journal describes Whiteness as a “malignant, parasitic-like condition.” He’s white but obviously racist against whites.

He wrote in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association that whiteness is “a malignant, parasitic-like condition.”

In the article, the hate-mongering Moss wrote that “‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility” to the “parasitic” condition, which he claims “renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse.” He explained he believed whiteness establishes “entitled dominion” that enables the “host” to have “power without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy,” and increases one’s drive to “terrorize.”

How does he explain half of the homicides in the country committed by non-whites or the 65% of non-white prison inmates?

Moss also wrote that he felt whiteness “easily infiltrates even groups founded on the protection of individuals, on democratic principles.”

“Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation,” Moss wrote in an abstract summary for the Journal. “When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (‘never again’) or as temptation (‘great again’).”

Even with treatment, Moss wrote, there “is no guarantee against regression” and “[t]here is not yet a permanent cure.”

There is no cure for skin color which does not determine a person’s character? The man is sick.

He should marry psychiatrist Aruna Khilanani. They’d be a perfect couple. She hates white people too and fantasizes about unloading a gun in a white person’s head.

He drove up the hate on Twitter from both sides. His colleagues in the profession wondered how his drivel got published.

