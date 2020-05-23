Barstool Sports founder warns “don’t trust what he [Fauci] says”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, in an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday, discussed his recent profane rant against the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I don’t mean to pile on Fauci, but we are making very important decisions based on what he’s saying,” Portnoy told host Tucker Carlson, “and I think it’s OK to say ‘I really don’t know, guys’.

“But I get the feeling if you asked him this question, or ‘What does one plus one equal?’ you’re going to get seven different answers.”

Portnoy warned, “Right now, I don’t trust what he says, I don’t know how anybody could.”

“I don’t know if it’s intentional, I just honestly think this thing moves. There are videos of Fauci all through this, he’s on different sides depending on the day, depending on the mood, we are making seemingly life-changing decisions for other people based on facts that are clearly not facts,” Portnoy added.

We just wrote about that, Dr. Fauci is all over the place. This week, he noticed the economy is a disaster, but didn’t notice when doctors and others were censored for saying exactly that.

Dr. Fauci has worked for the government since he graduated and has become part of the system. His problem is that he comments on things outside his area of expertise, and, as the president said, he works both sides of the equation.

Dr. Fauci dramatically changes his story in a week and then claims we just misunderstood what he said.

