Cyclist wins public office based on her fame for flipping off the President

Remember the woman who lost her job after she flipped off the presidential motorcade while cycling? Well, the liberals in Northern Virginia decided she was worthy of political office. She ran on popular Democrat issues too, of course.

Two years after the fact, Juli Briskman will be the supervisor for the Algonkian District in Loudoun County, Virginia. She defeated the incumbent Republican. In fact, Virginia is now 100%-controlled by far-left Democrats. Fairfax has a George Soros-funded DA who doesn’t like bail. And far-left Gov. Northam will be unleashed.

After flipping off the presidential motorcade, she leveraged her viral tweet into a popular movement politically.

By September 2018, a Washington Post article titled “The cyclist who flipped off Trump’s motorcade is running for public office.” It was shared far-and-wide.

“Today, I am filing my organizational papers in a bid for local office in Loudoun County, Va. Loudoun deserves transparency in government, fully funded schools & smarter solutions to growth,” she said. “It’s time for a change.”

Fox 61 reported that she claimed to not be the bird-flipping type which allowed her to get mileage out of the tweet while claiming she doesn’t do that sort of thing.

“Health care doesn’t pass, but you try to dismantle it from the inside,” she said. “Five hundred people get shot in Las Vegas; you’re doing nothing about it. You know, white supremacists have this big march and hurt a bunch of people down in Charlottesville and you call them good people.”

“My finger said what I was feeling,” Briskman said at the time. “I’m angry and I’m frustrated.”

Briskman became a hero overnight.

BRISKMAN WAS HAPPY SHE DID IT AT THE TIME

The vulgar 51-year old Briskman told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral. They then asked her to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won her severance claim. But her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.

She said that she didn’t expect to be fired. That is surprising since she’s a ‘social media professional’ who was working for a government contractor.

This mother of two was happy she kept flipping off the President of the United States.

“I’m glad it happened. Worth it,” she said at the time, setting an even more prominent model for her children to follow.