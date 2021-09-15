Deep State report: Esper ORDERED the backchannel to the Chinese communists

















It was allegedly Esper who directed his policy office, a couple of levels down, to backchannel the CCP to assure them there was no intention to seek war. Milley followed up later in the month, two sources confirmed. ~ Axios report

More information about the role our current Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley played in the backchannel betrayal of then-president Donald Trump to Chinese communists is leaking out via Axios. We heard so far that Milley, who feared a Trump strike on China, allegedly went directly to Chinese Communists instead of going through the US civilian chain of command. We also learned that Milley allegedly made his command swear an oath of allegiance to him. There’s more. We now have Axios reporting that this all came from then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

A Senior Defense Official confirmed to Josh Rogin that Axios’s reporting on Esper’s role in China is accurate.

If true, this was likely a wide-ranging Deep State coup and it would explain why no one came forward and put the Constitution and the American public first.

THE STORY

“Milley was absolutely not going rogue. Esper took the initiative on this in October, Esper asked his own policy folks to backchannel the message. Milley’s message followed Esper’s,” Rogin wrote on Twitter.

The new Woodward-Costa book, Peril, which was only meant to make Donald Trump look bad, has caused some problems for the Deep State who are now reframing some of the messages in Peril, despite the fact that there are many direct quotes by Milley.

“In mid-October 2020, top Pentagon officials grew concerned about the intelligence they’d seen. The Chinese communists were allegedly concerned about a surprise US strike against China,” Axios reported based on three sources.

One source said, “I think they [the Chinese] were getting bad intelligence… a combination of ‘wag the dog’ conspiracy thinking and bad intel from bad sources.”

[Doesn’t it sound like typical Chinese propaganda meant to cause chaos?]

ESPER STEPS IN

According to Axios, then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper worried the Chinese were misreading the situation and that their misperception could lead to a conflict nobody wanted.

It was allegedly Esper who directed his policy office, a couple of levels down, to backchannel the CCP to assure them there was no intention to seek war. Milley followed up later in the month, two sources confirmed.

Did they tell President Trump or anyone in the White House? It doesn’t appear to be the case from what Donald Trump said yesterday.

“Around the same time Esper learned of the Chinese concerns, he also learned that a long-planned deployment to Asia had been moved up a couple of weeks earlier than previously planned, to accommodate COVID quarantine protocols,” reports the outlet.

Esper then delayed the exercise to “lower the temperature.”

Axios has not independently confirmed that Milley told his Chinese counterpart he would give him a heads up if the U.S. planned to attack China.

One source familiar with Milley’s conversation said it went like this: “We’ll both know if we’re going to war… there’s not gonna be some surprise attack and there’s no reason for you to do a pre-emptive strike.”

Axios then claimed over and over that Milley advised Biden to not leave Afghanistan, and he had no choice but to close Bagram.

Nice try.

DID DONALD TRUMP KNOW?

It isn’t likely Donald Trump knew any of this. It was Deep State acting on their own and it looks more and more like a coup.

Trump said yesterday, “If the story of Dumbass General Mark Milley is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification of an attack.”

Trump also said, “The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley, and better generals in our Military, of which we have many, should get involved so that another Afghanistan disaster never happens again.

“For the record, I never even thought of attacking China, and China knows that.”

Related















