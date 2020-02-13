Dem John Kelly vilifies the President as the election draws near

Democrat and former White House chief of staff John Kelly, who wasn’t on speaking terms with the President when he left the White House, told students and guests at a Drew University event Wednesday night about his misgivings about the President on Ukraine, Korea, illegal immigration, and military discipline.

Kelly is essentially interfering in the election and appears to prefer a socialist democrat president in November. Why else would he do this?

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who served honorably, said that Vindman is blameless and simply followed the training he’d received as a soldier, migrants are “overwhelmingly good people” and “not all rapists,” and Trump’s decision to condition military aid to Ukraine on an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden upended longstanding U.S. policy.

Vindman Is Blameless, In Fact, He’s Great

“He [Vindman] did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,” Kelly told the audience at the Mayo Performing Arts Center. “He went and told his boss what he just heard.”

What John Kelly leaves out is the fact that Vindman did NOT follow the chain of command and leaked to people around him who did not have clearance.

“Kelly made clear that Trump indeed conditioned military aid on Zelensky’s help digging up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden,” Peter Nicholas at the Atlantic reports.

Again, what Kelly leaves out is he was not in the White House at the time of Ukraine and would have NO first-hand information.

Kelly said that amounted to a momentous change in U.S. policy toward Ukraine — one that Vindman was right to flag because other federal agencies needed to know about the shift, Kelly said.

“Through the Obama administration up until that phone call, the policy of the U.S. was militarily to support Ukraine in their defensive fight against …. the Russians,” Kelly said. “And so, when the president said that continued support would be based on X, that essentially changed. And that’s what that guy [Vindman] was most interested in.”

The President NEVER said in that phone call that aid was conditioned on an investigation. Read the transcript. Additionally, Obama wouldn’t even give military aid to Ukraine as Russia took over Crimea. In fact, he disarmed Ukraine.

North Korea Fail

Nicholas writes, “Throughout the appearance, Kelly laid out his doubts about Trump’s policies. Trump has held two formal summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hoping to scuttle the country’s nuclear program through personal diplomacy. Kelly said the effort was futile.”

“He will never give his nuclear weapons up,” Kelly said. “Again, President Trump tried – that’s one way to put it. But it didn’t work. I’m an optimist most of the time, but I’m also a realist and I never did think Kim would do anything other than play us for a while, and he did that fairly effectively.”

That’s true and the President tried. It did stop the tests aimed at our nation. What would Kelly have us do then? Blow the country up? The president has put more and more sanctions on the Hermit Kingdom.

Enemy of the People

Nicholas writes, “At times Wednesday, Kelly sounded like the anti-Trump. He said he did not believe the press is “the enemy of the people,” for example. And he sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump has steadfastly courted. Kelly described Putin as someone who is “not necessarily a rational actor.” Putin sits atop “a society in collapse,” yet is intent on restoring “the glory days of the Soviet Union,” he said.”

What Kelly left out is the media is more than 90% of the press are opposed to the President and conservatives, and they spread disinformation and lies about them. The press is at war with half the population.

Obama Is the One Who Made Nice with Putin

He also ignores the fact that the President has NOT continuously courted Putin but Obama did. Trump has placed sanctions on him, put a defense shield in the Eastern European nations, armed Ukraine, and engaged in a whole host of actions that infuriated the Russian President. On the other hand, Obama, with whom Kelly takes no issue, gave away the defense shield, Crimea, disarmed Ukraine, gave them the U.S. uranium mine, and told Medvedev that after his (Obama’s) next election, he would have more flexibility.

Kelly said the border wall does not have to extend “from sea to shining sea,” but the President hasn’t said that was his plan.

Rapists and Murderers

Then Kelly brought up the President’s 2015 comment about some rapists and murderers getting through the border without explaining the President’s point. He did not mean all illegal aliens.

Kelly said. He also disapproved of Trump’s language in describing migrants, he said. When Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, he famously described some migrants [illegal aliens] coming into the U.S. from Mexico as “rapists” and criminals.

Kelly said most migrants [illegal aliens] are merely looking for jobs [American’s jobs]. “In fact, they’re overwhelmingly good people. … They’re not all rapists and they’re not all murderers. And it’s wrong to characterize them that way. I disagreed with the president a number of times.”

Kelly appears to think that we only or almost exclusively have good people pouring through and seems to suggest that we should continue the illegal immigration.

What he didn’t say is many criminals and some terrorists are getting through. Just look around you at the drugs, the drug dealers, the gangs like MS-13. They come through our open borders. If we don’t have borders, we are not a country. As for SOME rapists and criminals coming through, yes it’s true.

Kelly Wanted to Smoke Eddie Gallagher

“Responding to questions from the audience, Kelly faulted Trump for intervening in the case of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy Seal who was convicted last year of posing with the corpse of an ISIS fighter. Trump reversed a Navy decision to oust Gallagher, in a chain of events that led to the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer,” Nicholas writes.

“The idea that the commander-in-chief intervened there, in my opinion, was exactly the wrong thing to do,” Kelly said. “Had I been there, I think I could have prevented it.”

Kelly forgot one thing. The President is the Commander in Chief and he disagreed after looking at the many ‘misdeeds’ the government made in that case. They were brutal. It was politicized by the left as well. Gallagher posed with a number of other men for that photo but the only ones punished were Gallagher and the men who supported him.

Why doesn’t Kelly complain about Bowe Bergdahl who is still working for our military? How come he had no problem with the exchange for five Taliban terrorists who are now back with the terrorist organization as heroes?

In Conclusion…

Kelly is trying to hurt the President. He’s a Democrat and he wants a Democrat to win. He was pushed out of his job and did nothing to close the borders. In fact, thanks to his approach and that of his second Kristjen Nielsen, another liberal, we had more than 140,000 coming in on a monthly basis.

Kelly’s attack comes as the President’s poll numbers are rising. Rasmussen Reports had him a 50% favorability on Wednesday.