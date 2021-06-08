Dem Judge orders Fulton County ballots unsealed but Dems fight it



















Democrat judge Brian Amero called for ballots to be unsealed and inspected in Fulton County after four poll workers, one a manager, swore under oath that up to twenty thousand ballots looked fraudulent.

Before they had a chance to check the ballots, Democrats filed a flurry of lawsuits. This delayed the count indefinitely.

A poll manager swore that ballot after ballot was circled the same way. Each had an empty circle in the middle. It was probably marked with toner ink instead of a pen or pencil. None were folded or creased. They were printed on a different stock paper.

They looked like they were printed on a xerox.

One worker said they were strangely pristine.

Some Election watchdogs want all 147,000 Fulton Country ballots inspected. Biden only won the Red State by 12,000 votes.

THE UNPROTECTED BALLOTS

The next court case to settle the lawsuits is June 21st. As part of the order, the judge demanded round-the-clock guards to protect the ballots. Recently, the alarms went off where the ballots were stored. The guards had left for a couple of hours.

Allegedly, no one touched the ballots. The locked room where they are kept was never breached or compromised.

THE SUSPICIOUS ELECTION

Georgia recently passed a law limiting the number of drop boxes from 38 to 8. And they will be in a secured facility.

The boxes had been largely unregulated and unattended — located outdoors, open 24 hours a day, and available for drop-offs until the evening of Election Day, prompting complaints of ballot stuffing and double voting. But now they have to be located inside election offices or early voting locations, and can only be available during the hours when early voting is permitted. The new law also requires ballots to be printed on special security paper.

Voting by mail traditionally was limited to voters who had clearly defined and well-documented reasons to be absent from the polls. But Democrats in key swing states lobbied to relax the rules in the middle of the election and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mail-in or drop-off ballots create opportunities for voter error and fraud. In a typical election, one in 20 mailed ballots are rejected, according to recent studies. More than 534,000 mail-in ballots were rejected during the 2020 Democratic primaries alone.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

However, both Republican and Democratic officials in Georgia say they have found no credible evidence of widespread fraud in the general election.

Robb Pitts, the Democratic chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said the allegations of voter fraud are merely a “circus” and a “big lie.”

Still, the Democrat judge ordered them unsealed, and Democrats are fighting it.

