Gangland mayor is ordered to explain her racist interview policy



















A Judge has ordered Mayor Lori Lightfoot to explain why she’s giving interviews only to non-white journalists

The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch sued Lightfoot for racial discrimination after reporter Thomas Catenacci alleged Lightfoot denied him an interview after numerous inquiries to her office.

Judicial Watch said her office “hasn’t provided any non-racial reason as to why” she hasn’t granted an interview to a white Daily Caller reporter.

U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s lawyers she has until the end of the week to clarify her policy only allowing journalists of color to interview her.

The Daily Caller reported that the judge ordered her office to file a declaration under oath as to whether her policy is to give interviews based on the color of the journalist’s skin.

The suit alleged that Thomas Catenacci, a reporter for the DCNF, was denied an interview with Lightfoot after repeated inquiries to her office.

He wasn’t the only one making the claim.

Judicial Watch sought an injunction last week asking the court to immediately end Lightfoot’s policy, but the mayor’s lawyers argued in the hearing Monday that it was unnecessary, saying the policy is not currently in effect.

The plaintiffs disagreed, arguing that the mayor has not provided any evidence of that.

SHE’S LYING

In mid-May, Lightfoot decided she would only grant interviews to “Black or Brown journalists.”

NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahearn reported that as Chicago’s Mayor reaches her two-year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says she is granting one on one interviews only to Black or Brown journalists.

WTTW Chicago reporter Paris Schutz said, “I was told the same thing.”

Lightfoot might be limiting the interviews because the shootings and deaths in her gangland city are worse than in war-torn areas.

Perhaps she should worry about the 58 people shot in Chicago, especially the little 11-year-old girl who was shot in the back.

Related

















