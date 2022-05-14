Dem Rep. Asks the DoJ to Protect “Susceptible” Hispanics

Democrat Congressman Daniel Soto suggested in a tweet that Hispanic voters need protection and are “susceptible to misinformation [or disinformation]. Naturally, anything that differs from the narrative must be mis- or disinformation.

Mr. Soto thinks that Hispanics — who are now leaning toward the political right — are really just too stupid to understand the facts as he sees them. But, don’t worry, Democrats plan to protect them. Soto wants the Justice Department to do it since he thinks they can’t understand on their own.

In the tweet below, Rep. Soto is likely referencing the new DOJ unit to seek out extremists who allegedly spread disinformation.

THE ORWELLIAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM UNIT

The DOJ formed a frightening domestic terrorism unit and is looking at mis- and disinformation. They think anyone who disagrees with them is susceptible to indoctrination.

The agency claims there’s an “elevated threat from domestic violent extremists” driven by racial animus. The unit will “augment our existing approach.”

The DOJ claims the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

This is the DoJ that thinks parents angry about Marxist CRT instruction or mask mandates are domestic terrorists. Parents must be susceptible also.

THEY ALSO HAVE THE TOTALITARIAN DISINFORMATION GOVERNANCE BOARD

Garland could always outsource it to the Department of Homeland Security. Nina Jankowicz or Jennifer Daskal will get right on it. They likely think they’re stupid and susceptible also.

Currently, only 26% of Hispanic American voters approve of Biden and his WOKE agenda. Whether they are susceptible because they are liberal or have trouble with English, we can’t say. But, we know that they’re not stupid or leaning right over mis- or disinformation. They see what’s happening to the economy and at the border. They understand WOKE.

In an effort to tackle election mis/disinformation, we sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept asking how their Election Threats Task Force is focusing on Spanish speaking communities. Spanish language voters are highly susceptible to misinformation and must be protected. pic.twitter.com/xdGPQVMZbS — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 11, 2022

