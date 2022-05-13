There’s Proof! Garland Lied – He Opened Probes of Parents

There is smoking gun proof from several whistleblowers that Merrick Garland opened investigations on innocent parents questioning mask mandates at Board meetings. He actually opened FBI investigations on moms and dads for disagreeing with their tyrannical board members. Not only that. This is also proof that our Attorney General is a liar.

Schools forced children to wear masks when it was totally unnecessary, and long after it was unnecessary. Healthy children were treated as if they were little bacteria running loose. It hurt the education of many children.

It’s even worse than that. If you will remember, parents started attending board meetings angry about mask mandates and CRT. Then Merrick Garland issued threatening decrees to parents who expressed their anger at board meetings.

We found out in November last year that Garland was actually investigating parents. He thinks he’s Lavrentiy Beria and this is Stalin’s Russia.

THERE IS NEW PROOF

We found out thanks to a whistleblower. There is new evidence – proof – and several whistleblowers.

Congressman Jim Jordan in Ohio insisted Attorney General Merrick Garland answer for the threatening letters that his Department of Justice issued. Garland branded the parents, as domestic terrorists. Their crime was to question their education boards.

WATCH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES LIE

Merrick Garland testified to House Republicans about his domestic terrorist allegation.

Garland claimed, “I can’t imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism.

What an absolute disgrace.

Here is the clip of AG Merrick Garland telling Congress that he “could not imagine any circumstance” that parents complaining about their school boards would be “labeled as domestic terrorism.” He lied pic.twitter.com/t3as9v1MLI — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) November 16, 2021

SEVERAL WHISTLEBLOWERS AND SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE

There are now more whistleblowers and there is smoking gun proof that the FBI has labeled dozens of investigations into parents with a threat tag created by the counterterrorism division.

This horror is getting little to no attention but Clay and Buck discussed it on their show today with Jim Jordan.

INVESTIGATING AMERICAN MOMS AND DADS OVER MASKS

Clay said, “In one investigation the FBI investigated a mom for allegedly telling a local school board, we are coming for you. Meaning, we’re going to move you — remove you from office. The complaint came into the FBI through a snitch line, alleged the mom was a threat because she belonged — I’m reading directly from the letter — to a right-wing moms group known as Moms for Liberty and also was a threat because, unquote, she is a gun owner.”

There is now proof that Garland opened an investigation on these moms because he didn’t like the group they formed. Oh, and they have guns.

We posted that information at the time. It was so obvious these moms were innocent, normal people in Florida under attack. Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of the group Moms For Liberty, said she was “sad to see” this targeting “happening to people.”

BREAKING: The Biden Administration has mobilized FBI counterterrorism resources to investigate parents, including at least one member of @Moms4Liberty, for expressing protected political speech at local school board meetings. This is a grave abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/MdK0vm51VN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 12, 2022

There was another mom with a Truth and Liberty Coalition, America’s Mom, Sheronna Bishop, whose home was raided. They terrorized her too. There is proof. Garland should be prosecuted.

Garland investigated a dad because he opposed the mask mandate.

“On another investigation, a dad was opposed to mask mandates. A complaint said that the dad, unquote, fit the profile of an insurrectionist because he rails against the government. And has a lot of guns and threatens to use them. When the FBI interviewed the complainer, they said they contacted the FBI because the Justice Department had a website to submit tips to the FBI anytime there is concerning behavior. A dad investigated? The FBI also opened an investigation over allegations that Republicans, quote, “incited violence by expressing public displeasure with school district vaccine mandates.” These are actual investigations.”

We now have smoking gun proof.

Clay was reading from a letter written by the committee on the Judiciary from the House of Representatives. It basically called Garland a liar. It demands answers from the little creep. He probably has an open investigation on me and maybe you.

IS THIS THE COUNTRY WE WANT?

