Dem Whip Says They’re “Embracing” Crypto, Plan to “Regulate” It

The UK is moving to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as we reported this morning. They are using the FTX failure as an example of why they have to take over the currency. They say they will keep the British currency alongside the CBDC, but how long will that last? It’s incrementalism. At the same time, the new Democrat whip, far-left Katherine Clark, noted they have to figure out how to regulate crypto as they embrace it on Meet the Press today.

FTX is their excuse for regulating it. Politicians never just regulate; they over-regulate. If you notice, SBF is giving interviews and appeared at the New York Times BookDeal where he cracked jokes about the corrupt disintegration of FTX. The audience loved SBF and applauded him.

WHAT ABOUT SBF

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked her about Democrat Samuel Bankman Fried (SBF) and the $40 million he poured into the 2022 election. Her response was well-prepared. Distracting from Democrat involvement, she turned the tables, and said, “This is a cautionary tale for all of us.”

She ‘clarified’ that Democrats “are embracing new technology and currencies, but also making sure consumers have accountability and transparency.”

Clark also spun the Democrats’ role in dark money. Clark said Democrats are “the ones pushing laws” to get dark money out of politics as their super-wealthy like Soros and Zuckerberg and Democrat-controlled unions, entertainers, and others pour fortunes into every election. Clark added, “that has met with absolute resistance across the aisle.” That’s because of how they want to do it. It would mostly eliminate GOP donations, but Democrats’ big funders, such as unions, could give as much money as they want.

Democrats are the party trying to stop the “rise of dark money.” Clark opined that “one of the alarming things in November was the rise of dark money.” She apparently didn’t notice Zuckerbucks or Sorosbucks in 2020.

We agree with her that the system should be transparent, and the small donor should have greater control. However, we’ve seen how they twisted these ‘improvements’ in the past.

Getting back to the point, Democrats are “embracing” crypto, and they wonder how to regulate it. Democrats have always wanted their own bank. Put those things together.

