MSM: Trump Says Disband the Constitution, Appoint Him President

MSM reported on New York radio that Donald Trump called for disbanding the Constitution and installing him as President. That’s not exactly what he said. This is the quote from TruthSocial:

What is ironic about this is how aggressively the Democrats, not Republicans, attempt to dismantle the Constitution regularly. At the same time, The Washington Post claims the revelations from the TwitterFiles are hardly a bombshell although they are. That seems to be the lie the MSM will push for now.

We believe the solution is not a new election but rather to impeach Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland and defund the agencies involved.

Trump’s not wrong about the corruption, no matter how much the Left spins it, and he’s justifiably frustrated. Polls suggest as many as 16% of the population would not have voted for Joe Biden had they known about the laptop and what was on it. The election was very close.

We are still learning how corrupt the Bidens are. The media and politicians hid the facts and pretended it was Russian disinformation. The FBI had this information for a year before the election and kept it hidden. The CIA lied and said it was Russian disinformation.

Biden is the most corrupt president in our history.

Americans will never know if Donald Trump would have won, but we do know the election was corrupt and not the “most secure ever.”

Mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, no IDs in some cases and no signature checks in others, unreliable machinery, Zuckerbucks, Sorosbucks, unsecured dropboxes, collecting ballots more than a week after the election, early voting, and worst of all, dark money from all over the nation and perhaps foreign countries, all suggest an insecure election. There definitely was foreign interference with trolls and ads.

No developed nation allows these things.

Worse than that, leftist states like California, New York, and Massachusetts spend money in red states like Georgia to swing the elections. Money does talk, and these practices are nationalizing our elections.

Should we disband the Constitution? No, but Donald Trump has a point about a new election, given the corruption uncovered. However, Democrat socialists are too powerful, and the establishment of both parties would never let it happen, so let’s move on and try to protect 2024.

