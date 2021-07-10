Dementia Joe forgot the name of his HHS secretary



















Today, Dementia Joe Biden forgot the name of his Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra.

If he was my HHS secretary, I’d forget him too.

Biden signed an executive order “aimed at promoting competition in the US economy.”

Xavier Becerra was with him.

“Javier — Mr. Secretary, you can come up too. I’ve been watching on television and you’ve been really good,” said Biden of one of his own Cabinet members.

We wouldn’t comment about someone who has dementia except he ran for president and he’s a disaster. Thank those 81 million voters, real or imagined, for this mess.

Tom Elliott of Grabien reminds us that he couldn’t remember the name of Lloyd Austin only months ago:

Biden forgets the name of his HHS secretary pic.twitter.com/1PULu0Oywv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021

