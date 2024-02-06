Remarkably, Senate Republicans Plan to Bring the Bill Back

In 1986, Ronald Reagan fell for the first amnesty. The number of applicants for amnesty was far higher than he was told, and Democrats never allowed the border security they promised. Demographics turned California far left. People bring their beliefs with them.

Do you know how many amnesties there have been since then? Nine. And you can see that promises of border security have never come to pass.

The Uniparty and Biden want you to believe that Biden does not have the power to secure the border. That is an abominable lie, and they know it is.

Here’s the federal law from 8 U.S.C. §1182(f):

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

Yet, Fox News is pushing this bill. They keep pointing out that it’s not amnesty, but it might as well be.

They are not getting the message. Close the border and follow the immigration laws we have on the books.

These armies of men and some families will demand it along with weak Republicans and far-left Democrats. If past is prologue, they will get it. That is the end of the two-party system. We will have one-party rule with authoritarian Democrats in charge.

The Uniparty thinks they can tweak this bill and fool Americans as they have in the past.

Punchbowl News is left-wing, but they do report fairly accurately, and what they say is coming out of the Senate Republican leadership is mind-blowing.

McConnell, according to attendees, said his view was that the problem isn’t the bill itself but that the political mood in the country has shifted since the Senate first began this effort four months ago.

In other words, he thinks Donald Trump is the problem, but Trump only echoes what most Americans want.

Remarkably, Punchbowl says McConnell still backs the underlying bill. He decided to allow Republicans to vote “no,” either because they opposed the legislation outright or wanted more time to consider and, potentially, try to amend it. But he hasn’t given up.

While McConnell’s aides insisted he’d made no recommendation, supporters and opponents saw his comments as a free pass for any wavering Republicans to vote no.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer teed up a procedural vote on Wednesday, which is almost certainly to fail.

REPUBLICANS WILL BRING THE BILL BACK

“You’re not going to get it done in three days and get an agreement on an amendment process,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who said he’d vote against cloture but still wants to move forward with the process. “Let’s not quit now and lose everything because we didn’t give people enough time to digest it.”

Rounds is Uniparty.

“A bill of this magnitude being brought to the floor in 48 hours is really rushing,” added Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a defense hawk who backs Ukraine funding.

Even Lankford, the lead GOP negotiator, wouldn’t say if he plans to vote to advance the bill, citing the fact that very few Republicans are ready to do so. Lankford, however, still insisted the effort isn’t dead:

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of members that have questions on it. It’s not going to move and become law if we try to force this right now. So there’s a difference between opposing a bill and saying, ‘We can’t rush this right now.’ Right now it’s a work in progress. So I’m not willing to do a funeral on it.” It’s not simply because it’s rushed. It’s the worst bill I’ve read yet. Read it yourself. They are not giving up.

After the 90-minute meeting, McConnell told reporters that the discussions would continue. His deputy, Minority Whip John Thune, indicated that GOP senators likely filibuster the bill because they believe Wednesday is “too early” to kick off the process.

They are trying to backtrack but haven’t given up.

