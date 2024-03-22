Democrats Use Words to Make You an Open Borders Advocate

This article focuses on the oppressed class of illegal aliens who are knocking down law enforcement to break into the country and the words we use to describe them.

For example, these fighting, screaming, violent rioters at the border are not illegal aliens; they’re newcomers.

Illegal aliens breaking barriers, knocking down soldiers, rushing the border to break into our country illegally. – NY Post Biden’s America Biden Border BLOOD BATH#bloodbathbiden pic.twitter.com/HrieqtVAbS — suzy (@Suzy_1776) March 21, 2024

Democrats manipulate language to change the way we think about things. It’s their own little method of thought control that they spread through bullying via government rules, media, and academics. That’s how we move from “illegal aliens” to “people here illegally” to “illegal immigrants” to “undocumented immigrants” to “unauthorized immigrants” to ”undocumented Americans” to “migrants” to “newcomers” and “new Americans.”

I like to call them “New Illegal Alien Democrats.”

Democrats will tell you they want justice in immigration, conflating illegal immigration with immigration.

When Democrats tell you that words matter, they mean it. They are using it to control your thoughts.

They are controlling you with the Window of Discourse as their model:

This is how communists subvert populations. Therefore, use the term illegal aliens where possible. They will make the terms so euphemistic that one day in the near future, you won’t know what you’re talking about, and neither will anyone else.

That was recently observed in some of the terms “Jobs for Humanity,” a Mayo Clinic partner uses. Instead of felon or ex-con or even prisoner, they say “justice-impacted individual” and “returning citizen,” which could be because Democrats made them part of their voting bloc.

Don’t consent, and don’t use them. There are exceptions, of course, but generally, don’t let them do it, or they succeed in making you an ideological communist. When they tell you you can’t say you’re “color blind,” “manhours,” or “America is a land of opportunity” because someone somewhere is offended, tell them to pound salt. And if they tell you we have to help the whole world, don’t let your heart get in the way of your common sense.

Republicans cannot approve government funding for the Biden administration to continue this disaster. The future of our country is at stake. https://t.co/242JkatIjy — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2024

