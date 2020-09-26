Democrats will keep voting in November until they win

President Trump is suing three states over mail-in balloting – Montana, Nevada, New Jersey. He will add states to the lawsuit and needs this ninth Justice seat filled to get a ruling on mail-in ballots.

Officials in North Carolina just agreed to accept late ballots up until November 12. They will also establish ballot drop off stations. This is a version of the ballot harvesting that turned Orange County, California solid blue.

Four other presidential swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — have extended the deadline by which absentee ballots will be counted.

They claim this is safe and secure. That’s not true. All of this will sow confusion and damage the integrity of the election.

We can’t criticize Russia or Belarus elections after this. We are officially third world so Democrats can keep voting until they win. Ballots will turn up in car trunks and liberal judges will okay them.

The Democrat-media complex is using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in mail-in voting and ballot harvesting in an effort to steal the election.

North Carolina’s new guidance and consent decree, the state agrees to:

Count all ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 11/12 – 9 days after the election.

Allow voters to correct their rejected mail ballots

Establish ballot drop-off stations (ballot harvesting)

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states.

It means anybody can turn in a ballot for a prospective voter. There will be no ID and no chain of custody.

Republican officials in many states have rejected ballot drop boxes because it could enable people to violate laws against collecting/harvesting ballots.