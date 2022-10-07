Dems Escalate Attacks Against Saudi Arabia As Biden Begs for Oil from Iran and Venezuela

We don’t have enough enemies, cold wars, and proxy wars, so Democrats are starting another with Saudi Arabia. They’re panic-stricken over OPEC+ cutting oil production for fear Americans will realize they haven’t solved the fuel crisis.

As Biden goes after Saudi Arabia, he is also cozying up to far worse enemies, Iran and Venezuela. At the same time, Russia and China are offering friendship to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. That is how we roll these days.

TAKE OUT THE US MILITARY

A group of Democratic lawmakers wants the U.S. military out of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following an announcement from OPEC that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois, and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania this week introduced the “Strained Partnership Act” that mandated the removal of all U.S. troops from both countries along with missile defenses such as the Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s drastic cut in oil production, despite President Biden’s overtures to both countries in recent months, is a hostile act against the United States and a clear signal that they have chosen to side with Russia in its war against Ukraine,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

If they do that, Russia and China will offer troops for protection.

Guess that fist bump didn’t go far.

There are a few reasons Saudi Arabia is doing this. One is that Biden is trying to make a nuke deal – a bad one – with Iran that puts the region in immense danger. Another could be Democrats and Biden constantly attack and insult Mohammad Bin Salmon over the unfortunate execution of Washington Post propagandist Jamaal Khashoggi.

US intel now says Bin Salmon was behind the killing of Saudi citizen Khashoggi. Trump’s intel department said he might not be behind it. In any case, Khashoggi was trying to overthrow the Royal family and put the Muslim Brotherhood in power in Saudi Arabia. He also spread propaganda for terror-tied Qatar. That’s how WaPo rolls.

The move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is likely to drive up oil prices in an already-tight global economy and, coming so close to the midterm elections, is widely seen as a serious political blow against Mr. Biden.

The Democratic lawmakers said Saudi Arabia and the UAE have relied on an American military presence to protect their security and oil fields for several years. “We see no reason why American troops and contractors should continue to provide this service to countries that are actively working against us,” they said in their statement. “If Saudi Arabia and the UAE want to help [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, they should look to him for their defense.”

Great idea (sarcasm). Do we want Russia and China in control of the world’s biggest oil depot?

Abandoning them would lead them more vulnerable to Iran and give Iran hegemony. Those are two reasons not to do it, but the main reason is Russia and China would move in. Democrats like Iran that wants death to the US, death to Israel, and death to the UK.

