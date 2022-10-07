Open Borders Adams Declares State of Emergency Over Illegal Migrants, Feigns Innocence

On Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the recent surge of illegal migrants bused to the city.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America and is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” Adams said in a news conference on Friday. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off, without notice, coordination, or care—and more are arriving every day.”

Lie! It started when Biden collapsed restrictions and lured migrants in with benefits. He promised the world they could stay if they got here.

“This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city, now and in the months ahead,” Adams said, without noting the Biden administration’s border policies. “New Yorkers deserve to know why this is happening and what we plan to do.”

Lie! It is solely Democrats’ and Biden’s making. They opened the borders and let everyone pour in unvetted without care. But, now that they have to deal with criminals and increased poverty, they are concerned.

Democrat El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser (with a Democrat city council) has sent double the number of illegal migrants Abbott sent and roughly the number Biden has flown into the New York City area.

The El Paso Democrat Mayor’s town is opposite Cuidad Juarez, a violent cartel city. That’s who is flooding his border daily. Keep sending them to the sanctuary city and state, Mayor Lesser. Joe Biden flies them in. Why shouldn’t you bus them in?

THE ORDER

Adams’ Emergency Order No. 224 (pdf) noted that the “state of Texas, and the city of El Paso, have pledged to continue sending asylum seekers on buses to New York City.”

“Texas has not provided notice to New York City, and has indicated that it will continue not providing notice to New York City, regarding how many busloads of people will be arriving, or the dates and times of their arrival,” the order said, adding that “many of the buses arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal unannounced and unscheduled, in the early morning or late night hours.”

They did put them on notice. They will keep sending them.

Adams added to reporters Friday that New York is “talking potentially 100,000 people going into next year … months away.” The order stated that the city had opened about 42 hotels as emergency shelters. So, open 42 more.

Adams, Lightfoot, and Bowser supported the border humanitarian crisis until it hit home. They are NIMBYS and RACISTS.

Meanwhile, Sens. Cruz and worthless Graham are threatening Secretary Mayorkas with impeachment if he continues leaving the border open. It’s about time.

Democrats, Close Down That Border! Shut the spigot to unvetted illegal migrants!

Related