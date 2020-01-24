Dems say if Trump wins the 2020 election, it will be illegitimate

Democrats say that if Donald J. Trump wins in 2020 the election will be illegitimate since he was impeached by them — for all eternity [without a crime].They plan to undermine the integrity of the 2020 election just like they did with the 2016 election.

THE 2020 ELECTION WILL BE ILLEGITIMATE IF TRUMP WINS

If Trump wins, Democrats will say he isn’t the legitimate president since he is ‘forever impeached.’ Of course, their shenanigans won’t put a taint on the election at all in their minds.

Three of the House impeachment managers presiding over the impeachment trial in the Senate say that if the Senate votes to acquit the President, it will lead to the belief that the process was “rigged.” They are doing the exact thing they did with the 2016 election. They will delegitimize it. That is very unAmerican.

They will use impeachment as a basis for their claims. That’s why they are so thrilled about the impeachment. It’s a win-win, even if they lose.

Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren of California, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, and Val Demings of Florida said that if the Senate votes against removing the president from office, it would not wholly exonerate him, in part because he was still impeached by the House, according to NBC News.

“It seems to me, if there’s not a full, fair trial with witnesses, he may get an acquittal, but he’s not going to get an exoneration,” Lofgren said in the interview, in response to a question about acquittal equalling victory. “It’s going to be seen for what it is, just a rubber stamp to get him off the hook.”

Garcia added that impeaching him in the House alone was necessary because “he can’t erase it.”

CAN’T LET THE VOTERS DECIDE

Democrats said already – Adam Schiff specifically – that they can’t let Trump make it to the ballot box since it would corrupt the election in 2020.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.” — Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, during his opening statement to the U.S. Senate #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/LaJux1Bh9I — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 22, 2020

SCHIFF’S FINALE

Schiff went back to the debunked Russia collusion hoax. He is questioning the results of the coming election before it even happens. This was his finale — his plea. He is crazy, has to be.

“Let’s say [Russia] starts blatantly interfering in our election again to help Donald Trump,” he said. “Can you have the least bit of confidence that Donald Trump will stand up to them and protect our national interest over his own personal interests? You know you can’t, which makes him dangerous to this country.”

SCHIFF: “Let’s say [Russia] starts blatantly interfering in our election again to help Trump. Can you have the least bit of confidence he’ll stand up & protect our national interest over his own? You know you can’t, which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can’t.” pic.twitter.com/g90RfL6VID — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2020

DEMOCRATS PROMISE NOT TO WORK

And Democrats won’t do any work. All they will do is impeach.

Nadler admits he has no intention of working for anything EXCEPT Impeachment. This is so outrageous. pic.twitter.com/f6arkMep8o — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 17, 2019

They will remove him no matter what since his crime is to have won the election fair and square. There is no crime and Democrats admit there is no crime. Nadler said they don’t need a crime.

The President is damaging socialism and communism, and that is unforgiveable to a Democrat. Where are the liberals?

Unhinged: Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says he wants to remove President Trump from office “no matter what it takes”https://t.co/6bavPVXYqY pic.twitter.com/5I62Ujeyi2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the President is raising money and rallying his base.