Dems Strip a NASA Bill That Passed & Put Their Corrupt Voting Rights in It

Democrats plan to take our voting rights away and they want to do it as soon as possible, preferably before the 2022 election. They lie about normal voting laws to protect the vote and then attempt to pass laws like the John Lewis Act which turns our elections over to bureaucrats and judges.

Democrats can not pass HR1/S1, which is now the Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because they are too radical. So, they’re now hiding their bills in a NASA bill that already passed.

They included corrupt universal mail-in ballots, same-day registration in the bills, and they want over a billion to fund their campaigns, for starters.

They are keeping the title only of a NASA housing bill and then filling it up with their radical voting wish list. If they can’t win by the rules, they go scorched earth on the rules.

Democrats know they can't pass their radical voting rights bills on their own merit, so now they're disguising them as a NASA-related bill. This is just their latest scheme to pass universal mail-in ballots, same-day registration & use $1.2 billion to fund their campaigns. pic.twitter.com/NwkGUTOjxY — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) January 13, 2022

It gets worse since it already passed.

The House of Representatives voted along party lines Thursday to approve the NASA bill that will serve to allow sweeping election reform measures.

Democrats merged the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act into a single text and crammed it into a NASA bill.

Because the so-called “shell” NASA bill already cleared the House and Senate, Democrats can kick-start debate on the Senate floor without Republican support.

“We will have the ability to proceed to the legislation and debate it on a simple majority basis, something that’s been denied to us four times in the last several months because Republicans didn’t want to move forward,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday morning.

“Then, the Senate will finally hold a debate on the voting rights legislation for the first time in this Congress,” Schumer added, “and every senator will be faced with a choice of whether or not to pass this legislation to protect our democracy.”

They aren’t protecting democracy, they’re destroying it. Without voter security, we don’t have a democracy.

