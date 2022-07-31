Dems Think Beto Can Become Governor of Texas

The Hill reports Democrats are cautiously optimistic about flipping the Texas governor’s mansion blue. If it does happen, it’s only because of the changing demographics due to their open borders policies.

Democrats allegedly believe that the horrendous shooting in Uvalde and the issue of guns will sway the voters. In May, Beto interrupted a presser with Gov. Abbott and some families of the murdered children by screaming that Abbott was somehow responsible for the murders. It’s part of his strategy to win election.

“I’m feeling cautiously optimistic,” said Texas Democrat state Rep. James Talarico. “This doesn’t mean that we don’t have a lot of work to do. Even if Beto wins, it doesn’t mean we stop working.”

“This is a long-term effort that outlives any individual,” he added.

If Democrats swing Texas with their many electoral votes, they swing the country and get their one-party statist nation. That’s a fact, and it’s their long-time stated goal.

Several polls show a tightening race in recent weeks. One, from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, released earlier this month, showed Abbott leading O’Rourke 48 percent to 43 percent, while a Quinnipiac University poll released last month also found Abbott leading O’Rourke by the same margin. It’s an improvement from last year, when a Quinnipiac poll showed Abbott leading O’Rourke by 17 points.

Beto, the fake Hispanic, whose real name is Robert Francis O’Rourke is an awful candidate with a huge war chest. He wants open borders, to go door-to-door taking guns, tax us into oblivion, and, to make it short, he’s a progressive socialist.

“We don’t need any walls – we don’t have a problem,” he has said. He has absurdly claimed the climate is the cause of mass immigration.

Democrats will also remember that the year’s Senate race was the closest in Texas since 1978, but O’Rourke lost by just over 2 points. The final RealClearPolitics polling average before the election showed Cruz leading by an average of 2.6 points.

“He closed the gap near the end,” said Texas Democrat Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “We’re 100 days out, and he’s closed the gap rapidly.”

However, Democrats argue that their voter turnout will be higher than it was in 2020, given the lack of in-person campaigning that took place after the height of the coronavirus pandemic on the Democratic side.

“We don’t have that limitation anymore,” Hinojosa said. “What we do is just work harder than we’ve ever worked before. There’s too much at stake now.”

When they get the votes out, they stuff the ballot boxes.

Texans will have to dodge the police coming for their guns if he wins.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke wants to go door-to-door to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans. He’s NOT afraid to admit it…this is the radical Democrat Party!

